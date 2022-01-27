He succeeds Matt Nagy, who was fired by the Bears following a 6-11 season. Eberflus, as a defensive-minded coach, will need to bring along a reliable offensive coordinator to oversee the development of young quarterback Justin Fields.
The Bears are teaming Eberflus with their new general manager, Ryan Poles. Poles, a front office executive with the Kansas City Chiefs, was hired to replace Ryan Pace, who was dismissed along with Nagy on January 10.
The Bears become the second of the nine NFL teams with head coaching vacancies to make a hire. The Denver Broncos settled earlier Thursday on Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their coach.