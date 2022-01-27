This never bothered Alu. Sure, the five tools — contact, power, glove, arm, speed — are very much desired by players and the scouts, coaches and executives who recruit, draft and sign them. But Alu has always compensated for a lack of discernible strengths with being solid-to-good at everything between the chalk lines on a diamond.
Last season, that helped the 24-year-old shine for the high-Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks before jumping to the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. Across the two levels, he finished with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .281/.332/.444 in 370 plate appearances from the left side, splitting his defensive reps between third and second.
“It is really not an insult,” said Gambino, who once courted Alu as an underrecruited, average-sized kid out of Hamilton, N.J. “If you graded out his tools, with 50 being average, you probably don’t give him a 60 for anything. But when you put it all together and actually watch him, he’s just an excellent ballplayer who does a ton of things to help his team win. That’s an important distinction with Jake.”
Picked in 2019 in the 24th round, Alu was and remains a long shot. The Nationals have invested more in many of their minor league position players. To surpass them, Alu must follow a strong season, his first full year as a pro, with an even stronger one, adding power and consistency. He hit 10 homers for Wilmington and Harrisburg. His numbers sagged a bit in AA when pitchers saw him a second time.
Alu, to his credit, called this a “great learning opportunity” and “necessary step.” He’s right. But his place in the Nationals’ improving system raised another question that felt, at least on the surface, like a veiled shot at his chances of making the majors: How does a non-prospect become a prospect? And is it possible for a player who lacks a marketable tool like standout power or speed?
(Again, Alu didn’t hear an insult.)
“I mean, if you have the answer to that, it would be great if you told me because I’m really trying to figure it out,” Alu said this month. “But no, more seriously, you definitely see once you get to pro ball that the guys they gave more money to, or the guy they took earlier in the draft, they care more about them. They want to protect and develop their investments. I get it. I love watching those guys play, too, and they’re some of my best friends. There’s a reason why they’re all over Twitter and the rankings lists.
“But for me, it may sound weird, I have never felt like a guy I’m playing against or with is better than me. It’s just that as a 24th-rounder, I probably have to do a little more to prove that to everyone else. I can’t just be laid back and expect to get opportunities.”
After Alu was drafted, he appeared in 45 games with the short-season Auburn Doubledays, learning to produce without the everyday at-bats he grew used to in college. But his career was soon frozen by the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled what should have been his second minor league season. Instead of facing opposing pitchers in 2020, he took a close look at his swing, tracking data such as launch angle and exit velocity with a Rapsodo camera.
The numbers told Alu he had to drop his top hand to the ball instead of pulling it in search of power. Working away from the pressure of games and results proved beneficial.
“Any changes were subtle. But since I’m a right-handed thrower and a lefty hitter, my top hand is really important to my swing,” Alu said. “It’s definitely hard to tinker like that midseason. If you’re not worried at all about your average or getting on base or helping the team win, then you can figure some stuff out.”
From here, the calculus for Alu is pretty simple: Get better, of course, but also keep doing the small things — taking an extra base, fouling off a two-strike slider to extend a long at-bat — that improve his team’s odds of winning.
They don’t go unnoticed, even if the standings do matter way less than development in the minors. Gambino explained how, while recruiting Alu in high school, he was the kind of player you had to see in person. Tape didn’t capture the nuances of his game. Raw numbers from a showcase would have made him seem like an unworthy target. Luckily for Alu, then, the Nationals won’t make decisions based on numbers alone. They certainly won’t make them based on external prospect lists.
If Alu made the Class AA Senators better this past summer, then maybe he can do the same for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. And if he can eventually make the Red Wings better, then maybe … who knows, right?
“I always thought that if he got to Double-A then he could show an organization what he was made of,” Gambino said. “He’s a kid who needs a chance. I don’t know if that means he winds up in the majors. But I think he’s going to make it interesting.”