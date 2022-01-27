James, 37, led all players in the fan vote for the sixth straight year and the ninth time overall. His 18th all-star selection ties him with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for second all-time, one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Durant earned his 12th career selection.
Joining James among the Western Conference starters are Curry, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. The 22-year-old Morant and the 26-year-old Wiggins will both be making their first all-star appearances.
Durant, 33, is joined on the list of Eastern Conference starters by Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
The all-star starters were named by a weighted group process that included the fan vote (50 percent), a media vote (25 percent) and a player vote (25 percent). All-star reserves from both conferences will be selected by a vote of the coaches and announced Tuesday. Once the full rosters are set, James and Durant will draft their rosters from the mixed pool of players, with each captain selecting four other starters and seven reserves regardless of conference affiliation. Durant, who is sidelined with a knee sprain, will likely miss his third consecutive All-Star Game due to injury.
While James and Durant return as captains, the starting lineups saw meaningful turnover. In the West, 2021 starters Kawhi Leonard, who has been sidelined all season with a knee injury, and Luka Doncic were left off. In the East, Kyrie Irving, who missed the first two months of the season due to a standoff with the Nets over his unvaccinated status, and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal were not selected.
Wiggins, whose selection qualified as this year’s biggest surprise, edged out forward and Warriors teammate Draymond Green, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George for the third spot in the West’s frontcourt. Young claimed the East’s second backcourt spot over Nets guard James Harden and Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced the NBA to relocate and condense the 2021 All-Star Weekend, league executives have expressed hope for a return to the standard festivities in Cleveland. Earlier this season, the NBA announced its 75th anniversary team and the league plans to honor the recipients during All-Star Weekend, just as it celebrated its 50th anniversary team at the 1997 All-Star Game, which was also played in Cleveland.
This year’s schedule will include a new format for the Rising Stars Challenge, which highlights the NBA’s young talent on Friday night of the weekend.
Under the new rules, 12 rookies and 12 second-year players will be joined by four players from the G League Ignite, the NBA’s developmental program for former high school prospects who are preparing for the draft rather than playing NCAA basketball. The 28 players will be split into four seven-player teams that will compete in a mini-tournament, with the winning team being the first to reach 75 points. Additionally, eight players from the pool will be split into four teams of two to compete in a separate timed shooting competition.