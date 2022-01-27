Naturally, that’s not what Maryland’s doing. It has already gone the 21st-century route of hiring a search firm. Why athletic departments waste money on these headhunters, I have no idea. Why have an athletic director if his or her job isn’t to hire prominent coaches? Search firms always have an agenda: They almost certainly won’t look inside a coaching staff because they can’t take a bow if someone the school already knows about gets the job. What’s more, they are likely to recommend someone who will then be in their debt. It’s a racket — period.