Let’s take a look at the nine job openings and what could happen.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The top target here is clearly Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Following the Bucs loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Leftwich had two quick interviews with the Jaguars. He would be a natural hire, a quarterback coach who can help develop Trevor Lawrence.
Leftwich, of course, also played for the Jaguars, so he has a history with the franchise. The challenge is trying to turn around one of the worst rosters in football. They have very little on defense. It’s going to take some time.
The Jaguars have reportedly made him an offer, and the offseason’s first coaching hire could become official soon.
Denver Broncos: The Broncos interviewed 10 candidates and are now down to three. Nathaniel Hackett of the Green Bay Packers had his second interview, but keep an eye on Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn continues to get second interviews throughout the NFL, which is holding up his chances of sitting down with the Broncos.
Denver is also are looking at Kevin O’Connell, but the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator has been tied up this week with the NFC championship game. If this job is still open next week, O’Connell could get a second interview and find himself in the mix.
New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton decided this week to hang up his headset after 15 seasons on the Saints sideline, but the league’s latest opening might not drag out too long. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is a top candidate, and when Payton was sidelined with covid, Allen was the one tabbed to serve as acting head coach in a December win over the Bucs. Elevating Allen could also potentially leave a door cracked open for Payton to return to the Saints down the road.
In the meantime, the Saints have to interview other coaching candidates to fulfill the Rooney Rule involving minority candidates. The Saints are reportedly going to take a look at Aaron Glenn, the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator and one of Payton’s former assistants in New Orleans.
New York Giants: The Giants hired Joe Schoen as general manager this week, and the former Buffalo assistant general manager could turn to a familiar face: Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The Maras have said they’re committed to developing quarterback Daniel Jones, and Schoen has seen up-close what Daboll and quarterback Josh Allen have accomplished in Buffalo.
The Maras have churned through four coaches since Tom Coughlin resigned following the 2015 season. They need a better top-to-bottom roster and more stability. And they need to let Schoen figure out what to do at quarterback.
Las Vegas Raiders: As each day passes, the chances of landing Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh seem less likely, but owner Mark Davis is not afraid to open his wallet, which can be persuasive.
The Raiders interviewed Ed Dodds as one of their six general manager candidates. He worked with Harbaugh many years ago when Harbaugh was the Raiders’ quarterback coach, and the two could make for a good pairing.
If the Raiders don’t hire Harbaugh, they could seriously consider Todd Bowles, the Bucs’ defensive coordinator, and Patriots’ linebacker coach Jared Mayo. Anything can happen in Vegas.
Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus, the Colts’ defensive coordinator, could be the one to watch here. The Bears were also looking at Quinn, and Brian Flores, the recently-fired Dolphins’ coach, is also in the mix there.
But plans could change as the team just hired Ryan Poles as general manager. It seemed they were close to making a move, but a new general manager could change the Bears’ timeline.
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins search has been the quietest among the nine, but one name to watch is Vance Joseph, the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator. It was a surprise to many that they fired Flores, and they need to make the right decision here.
They just brought in Quinn, and Daboll would be an interesting choice. He’d do a good job working with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Minnesota Vikings: This one is anyone’s guess. They have interviewed seven candidates thus far, and thus ultimately could be a landing spot for O’Connell. Another strong consideration is DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.
The Vikings just hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Chiefs as general manager, and he could take the search in a different direction.
Houston Texans: Don’t rule out Josh McCown, the former journeyman quarterback with no head coaching experience. This might sound strange, but strange is par for the course in Houston these days.
Some people in the front office like McCown’s offensive mind and his ability to relate with people. The Texans looked seriously as him last year, too, interviewing McCown while he was still an active player on their roster. They instead went with David Culley, who lasted one season.
TheTexans could also look to Flores or Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. No matter the choice, this will be a tough job.