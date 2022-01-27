New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton decided this week to hang up his headset after 15 seasons on the Saints sideline, but the league’s latest opening might not drag out too long. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is a top candidate, and when Payton was sidelined with covid-19, Allen was the one tabbed to serve as acting head coach in a December win over the Buccaneers. Elevating Allen could also leave a door cracked open for Payton to return to the Saints down the road.