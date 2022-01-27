On April 4, 2003, Zivic visited Babalu Grill in Baltimore with a friend when Amanda approached him: “Hey, you look like John Mayer.” Zivic, 22 at the time, told Amanda he was 24 in hopes she would keep speaking with him. Near the beginning of their conversation, a DJ played Jagged Edge’s “Let’s Get Married.” Zivic had never fallen for a girl, but he could tell within four months he wanted to marry Amanda.