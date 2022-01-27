Early in the second half, the goal — and the relief that accompanied it — came off the left foot of Antonee Robinson. And with a 1-0 triumph over El Salvador, the Americans took another step toward securing one of three automatic berths in the Concacaf region.
With group results pending Thursday night, the United States climbed into first place with a 5-1-3 record (18 points). The cold-weather tour will continue Sunday against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, then move to St. Paul, Minn., where the game-time temperature against Honduras is expected to be 7 degrees.
It was not nearly that cold Thursday, sitting at 32 at kickoff. Snow flurries fell for a few hours, creating a pretty scene as fans descended on the downtown venue. There were many blue Salvadoran flags because, as they’ve proven for decades, Salvadoran fans living in the United States will travel anywhere to support their team.
Berhalter hatched one lineup surprise, choosing Jesús Ferreira, 21, over his former FC Dallas teammate, Ricardo Pepi, 19, at striker.
Pepi, now with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, had started five of the previous six qualifiers; Ferreira was a sub in the two November matches. With three games packed into seven days, the lineup will not remain static.
For the first time since a March 2019 friendly, Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were in the starting lineup together. It was an astonishingly long wait, given the prominence and importance of each player. Injuries, the pandemic and, in McKennie’s case, banishment for two games in September for violating team rules had prevented mutual availability.
Matt Turner, who started the first five qualifiers before yielding to Zack Steffen, was back in net after back issues kept Steffen in England this week. Turner was making his first U.S. appearance since being linked to a move to Arsenal. The Premier League club and New England Revolution are finalizing Turner’s summer transfer to London.
The match began at a frenetic pace, perhaps because the players wanted to warm up as quickly as possible.
The Americans played quality soccer but couldn’t finish the forays. In an early three-minute span, Ferreira had two terrific opportunities.
After neatly touching the ball past Eduardo Vigil, he lifted an angled, 12-yard shot over the crossbar. Then, at the end of a wonderful team buildup, he failed to put away Sergiño Dest’s cross that Tim Weah had flicked to the back side.
The longer the game remained scoreless, the more emboldened El Salvador (1-5-3) became. Seemingly unbothered by the cold, the visitors created a golden chance in the 28th minute. The U.S. defense was exposed in transition, leaving captain Alex Roldan free on the right side for an 18-yard bid that missed the far corner by a whisker.
The U.S. breakthrough came in the 52nd minute.
McKennie delivered a long ball to Weah, whose speed and touch wreaked havoc in the penalty area. Mario González made a superb save, but the rebound drifted to Ferreira. As a striker, the first instinct is to seek out the target. But Ferreira made a smarter decision by heading the ball wide to Robinson for an eight-yard strike and his second goal of qualifying.
González prevented further damage, making a sensational save on Yunus Musah’s stab from close range.
Under extreme duress, El Salvador was left to launch desperate counterattacks. Still, with a one-goal margin, the Americans were not out of the woods.
In the 65th minute, Berhalter made his first change, providing Pulisic with rest before the Canada showdown and inserting Brenden Aaronson.
Seven minutes later, Gyasi Zardes and Jordan Morris brought fresh legs and energy into the attack. The defense showed some cracks — a bad giveaway here, a questionable decision there — but did not allow any serious threats.
The final whistle sent everyone scrambling for warmth — and brought the Americans within striking distance of a World Cup berth.
Notes: With 23 players allowed on the game-day roster, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Brooks Lennon, and midfielder Sebastian Lletget were not in uniform.