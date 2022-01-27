To reach the warmth of Qatar for the World Cup later this year, the U.S. men’s national team must first endure — and thrive in — the cold of Columbus, then Hamilton, Ontario; and St. Paul, Minn.
Thursday night’s match against El Salvador in the Ohio capital will be the warmest of the three, with temperatures expected to be around 30 degrees. It’s expected to be 23 for a Sunday afternoon kickoff against Canada and 10 (not including wind chill) for an evening affair against Honduras in Minnesota next Wednesday.
“It’s mind over matter,” U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Once you get running, once you get sweating, you are good to go.”
That is, if anyone actually sweats.
“There is really no way to get around how cold you’re going to be,” midfielder Brenden Aaronson said. “It’s just coming to terms with it.”
World Cup qualifiers in the Concacaf region, which encompasses North and Central America and the Caribbean, are not typically played this time of the year. But because the coronavirus pandemic delayed and compressed the schedule, each of the eight teams vying for three automatic berths and one playoff spot must play three matches apiece before the final three-game set in late March.
The United States (4-1-3, 15 points) is second, one point behind Canada (4-0-4) and one point ahead of Mexico (4-2-2) and Panama (4-2-2).
For most Concacaf countries, the weather for home games this time of the year isn’t much different from the rest of the calendar. For the United States and Canada, the winter block led to logistical and strategic venue decisions.
Canada’s choice of Hamilton triggered the U.S. Soccer Federation’s selection of Columbus and St. Paul. Had the Canadians followed through with early suggestions that they would play indoors in Vancouver, the United States, for travel purposes, would have opted for Portland, Ore., and San Jose.
Because Canada’s first and third matches are at Honduras and El Salvador, though, the Canadian Soccer Association needed to take travel into account: It was better to use Toronto than Vancouver as the transportation hub. The match against the United States will be at Tim Hortons Field, a Canadian Football League stadium 40 miles southwest of Toronto.
The USSF could have then placed its home games in the South. Instead, it decided to use the cold to its advantage against warm-weather opponents.
“They are going to take a couple of breaths,” Berhalter said, “and it’s going to hit them like they’ve never been hit before.”
Turnabout, the USSF figured, is fair play. On the road over the years, the national team has had to contend with altitude and smog in Mexico City and heat and humidity in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
In 2000, Guatemala forced the United States to bus three hours from the international airport through the mountains and along a winding highway to the sweltering outpost of Mazatenango.
Canada also has used the northern climate to its advantage: In November, it hosted Costa Rica and Mexico in Edmonton.
The USSF’s decision to play a cold-weather game before visiting Hamilton made perfect sense. Playing in it afterward was to mess with the Hondurans.
“Just as all the times we go down to Central America and we are playing in the humidity and heat and sometimes smog and altitude,” Berhalter said, “this is an opportunity for us to gain an advantage on our opponents.”
The United States has taken advantage of the qualifying dates against Mexico, playing in Columbus in late February 2001 and in Cincinnati this past November.
Beyond wanting the weather edge, the United States selected sites where the number of fans supporting the visiting team is small. That’s why it avoided suitable stadiums in Washington and the greater New York area to host El Salvador and Honduras.
“We want a pro-U.S. crowd,” Berhalter said. “You guys have seen what a pro-U.S. crowd does for the boys. So we now start having to weigh the risk of the weather, extreme weather.”
The risk is snow, which would neutralize the U.S. team’s technical superiority. It’s not in the forecast in Columbus and unlikely in Hamilton but could fall in St. Paul. While fans and players in Columbus and St. Paul will shiver, underground heating systems will prevent the fields from freezing. In the days leading up to the matches, grounds crews also are using heat lamps to warm the surface.
Some snow in St. Paul probably wouldn’t rival the U.S. qualifier in March 2013 against Costa Rica in Colorado, where a blizzard turned the game into an absurd exercise.
“I look back at some of my first times watching the men’s national team, and seeing that game in Colorado sticks out,” defender Walker Zimmerman said. “I want it to be freezing. I want it to be cold. I want it to snow. I want to be a part of something so iconic that I saw and really remembered growing up. That’s exciting to me.”
Said goalkeeper Matt Turner, who often plays in the autumn chill for the New England Revolution: “This is America. This is the beauty. We could play in 90 degrees, and we can play in zero degrees at the same time of year.”
Most of the Salvadoran and Honduran players are employed by clubs in their domestic leagues. El Salvador at least got to prepare for the cold by training for a week in Indianapolis. Honduras will arrive in the Twin Cities after playing at home against El Salvador — a 70-degree temperature swing at kickoff.
The U.S. players, as well as the Canadians, are accustomed to playing in the cold in MLS and European leagues.
“I just got back from where it was snowing last game,” said Aaronson, who plays for RB Salzburg in Austria.
“In Germany,” RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams said, “it’s cold. Not quite as cold as here, but it’s getting there.”
Adams recalled his youth soccer days with the New York Red Bulls academy, “pushing the snow to the side and being able to play and enjoy it.”
About the national team, he added: “The cold is not going to stop us from doing what we do. If anything, it’s just going to cause us to run a little bit more to stay warm.”
