The discussion will be held one day after owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder announce the team’s new name, the culmination of an 18-month process designed to reboot fans’ enthusiasm.
The goal of the roundtable, according to an advisory issued Thursday, is to give members of the House committee a chance to hear firsthand accounts of former employees, which may inform potential legislative solutions related to workplace harassment and discrimination.
It is considered a first step in the panel’s investigation. The scope is expected to expand to the NFL’s handling of the allegations after committee members gather firsthand information about the team’s workplace.
“For more than twenty years, employees of the Washington Football Team were subjected to sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and other misconduct,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee chair, said in a statement. “It is becoming increasingly clear that not only did the team fail to protect employees, but the NFL went to great lengths to prevent the truth about this toxic work environment from coming to light. The NFL’s decision to cover up these abuses raises serious questions about its commitment to setting workplace standards that keep employees safe.”
In July 2020, the WFT hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations raised in The Washington Post. The NFL later took over supervision of the probe after a second Post story detailed further allegations, some related to an allegation of improper behavior by owner Daniel Snyder.
The NFL has never publicly disclosed the findings of that investigation but fined the team $10 million while not punishing Snyder personally. Tanya Snyder, whom the team had recently named co-CEO, has taken over responsibilities for all day-to-day team operations on an interim basis.
The 45-member Committee on Oversight and Reform is the investigative arm of the House of Representatives, with broad latitude to probe governmental agencies and private businesses on matters it deems in the public interest. Its chair has the authority to convene public hearings on such matters and can issue subpoenas to compel the production of documents and information not willingly provided.
On October 21, 2021, Maloney and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting all documents and communications obtained in connection with Wilkinson’s investigation as well as the underlying findings.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the NFL would “be cooperative” with Congress but that it would not disclose documents related to Wilkinson’s work, which presumably include notes on 150 interviews and 650,000 emails, citing the confidentiality promised to those who spoke to Wilkinson’s investigators.
Lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent roughly 40 female former employees who made allegations, have called the NFL’s rationale for withholding details of the investigation a misrepresentation of their clients’ wishes. They sought anonymity solely to prevent retaliation, the lawyers say, but expected a written report.
The NFL has yet to fully comply with the Nov. 4 deadline for providing the requested documents.
It issued a statement in response to Thursday’s announcement about the roundtable, which read: “We continue to cooperate with the committee. Out of respect for the ongoing process and the committee, we will decline further comment.”
Banks and Katz, who represent several of the former employees who’ll speak at the roundtable, called it an important step in holding the team and the NFL accountable for creating and maintaining a culture of sexual harassment and abuse for over two decades.
"Critical questions need to be asked and answered related to WFT’s pervasive culture of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the NFL’s decision to allow owner Daniel Snyder to consolidate his power and ownership interest rather than take appropriate disciplinary action against him,” the lawyers said in a joint statement. “Most importantly, we look forward to the Committee’s examination of why the NFL choose to bury the findings of a 10-month long independent investigation, which fully examined the sexually hostile work environment created by Dan Snyder and his top executives.”
Among the former employees scheduled to speak are Emily Applegate, a former marketing coordinator and ticket sales representative for the team; Melanie Coburn, a former marketing director for the cheerleading squad; Rachel Engleson, a former director of marketing and client relations; Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client services; and Brad Baker, former video production manager.
Mark Maske contributed to this report.