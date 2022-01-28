My answer: It is exactly your job to do that. If not, Hall of Fame ballots should be handed out in ballparks with players’ stats on them. Then let all fans vote — just like for the All-Star Game. Hall of Fame voters are required to have covered the game for at least 10 consecutive years. Presumably, they know things about the game and its players that go beyond numbers. I voted for Steve Garvey on several occasions because, even though his regular season hitting stats were (at best) borderline, he was a Gold Glove first baseman, a great postseason player and a leader in the Dodgers clubhouse. I saw it firsthand. Fans looking at numbers didn’t have that opportunity.