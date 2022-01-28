But in late March of 2018, hiring Mack was a no-brainer for the Cardinals, who had endured the churn of various scandals during the Rick Pitino era and navigated an NIT season under interim coach David Padgett.
Mack had eight NCAA berths in nine years at Xavier and had helped the Musketeers jump from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with barely a hiccup. His penultimate team at Xavier reached the Elite Eight. His last bunch of Musketeers landed a No. 1 seed. Few observers, if any, thought things would unravel less than two hours down Interstate 71. It was a can’t-miss hire, until it did.
There are two clear what-ifs of Mack’s ill-fated tenure. One was the pandemic-zapped 2020 tournament. Louisville was 24-7, but had dropped four of seven down the stretch. A good March run would have bought him goodwill after his first team made the tournament but ended the year on a 4-9 slide and a one-and-done postseason exit.
The Cardinals ended up just outside the field last season, which was bad enough. Things were worse off the court. Former assistant Dino Gaudio was charged with attempting to extort the school, and Mack did not look much better for taping conversations in which Gaudio made demands.
Louisville suspended Mack for six games to start the season, but the reason he’s out of work is the Cardinals were delivering another fade. A 16-point loss at home to N.C. State wasn’t good. A 12-point loss at Pittsburgh was worse, the sort of thing that can get an embattled coach the Lane Kiffin treatment at the airport.
Setbacks against Notre Dame and Virginia in a three-day span brought things to a breaking point. With Duke coming to town Saturday, things were probably going to get more miserable.
Now the Cardinals find themselves in familiar territory. Their strong brand is diminished both on the court (no Sweet 16s since 2015) and off (a seemingly endless string of headaches). Yet they possess superb tradition and are the franchise in the most populous city in a basketball-mad state.
Louisville will be one of, if not the best, job open in this coaching cycle. It won’t be lacking for strong candidates. But as it learned the hard way, no one out there is ever really a sure thing.
WCC’S winning four-mula
The West Coast Conference produced a pair of stellar games Thursday night, though neither did much to help the league’s hope of producing a four-bid NCAA tournament contingent.
The top half of the WCC authored stellar nonconference performances, with Gonzaga, BYU, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco all harboring credible at-large hopes (Gonzaga, obviously, more than the rest) well into league play.
San Francisco dropped its first meetings with BYU and Gonzaga, which put a premium on its home game against Saint Mary’s on Thursday. And the Dons started well, building a 23-point lead in the first.
However, the Gaels rallied to claim a 72-70 victory, and San Francisco (16-5, 3-3) has dropped three of its last four and has a fair bit of work ahead of it over the next month. Picking off one of the other league contenders is a priority, and handling business against everyone else is also a necessity.
That’s something the WCC’s top four had done spectacularly well until Thursday, going 12-0 against the bottom six. But Jalen Williams’s bucket with 0.7 seconds left provided the last of his 26 points and handed Santa Clara a 77-76 defeat of BYU.
It’s a moment to be savored by the Broncos, because the rest of the WCC doesn’t get the better of its NCAA-bound brethren very often.
Since BYU entered the league in 2011-12, the WCC has accounted for 17 NCAA tournament bids, with Gonzaga (nine), BYU (four) and Saint Mary’s (four) combining for all of them. Had a 2020 tournament been played, all three were certain to land NCAA berths, so those teams are included in this discussion as well.
That’s a 20-team sample over a decade, and it’s unsurprising how well they fared against conference rivals not named BYU, Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s. The Gaels’ five NCAA-bound teams went 62-5 against the rest of the WCC (including the league tournament). The BYU teams ticketed for the tournament were 57-10 against the same subset of opponents.
And Gonzaga, unsurprisingly, romped to a 137-3 mark against the non-BYU and Saint Mary’s portion of the WCC in that span. The Zags last lost to a WCC foe other than BYU or Saint Mary’s on Feb. 22, 2014, when it fell, 69-66, at San Diego.
BYU (17-5, 5-2) will probably be fine despite its misstep. For its part, San Francisco would be wise to avoid making the same mistake in the weeks to come if it is to remain in the hunt for an at-large berth.
Six to watch this weekend
Michigan at No. 10 Michigan State (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., CBS): Are Juwan Howard’s Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) turning the corner after a disappointing start? They’ve won three in a row, including Sunday’s 18-point trouncing of Indiana in Bloomington. But they must hit the road to play the Spartans (15-4, 6-2), who will probably be in a foul mood after falling by a point at Illinois on Tuesday.
No. 4 Baylor at Alabama (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN): The visiting Bears (18-2) are back on track after consecutive losses, winning three in a row heading into the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Alabama (13-7) has dropped four of six, including a completely befuddling stumble Tuesday at Georgia. With games against Auburn and Kentucky next week, the Crimson Tide needs to turn things around in a hurry.
No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 Kansas (Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN): Can the Jayhawks (17-2) play a game even close to as fun as Monday’s 94-91 double-overtime classic over Texas Tech? Probably not, even with Kentucky (16-4) in town. Senior wing Ochai Agbaji’s 37-point outburst against the Red Raiders certainly bolstered his national player of the year candidacy. The Wildcats have a possibility for that honor in Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 21 points and 22 rebounds Tuesday in an overtime defeat of Mississippi State.
No. 18 Tennessee at Texas (Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN): The subplot here is obvious. Rick Barnes, now in his seventh(!) season at Tennessee (14-5), returns to Austin to face the Longhorns (15-5) for the first time since he was fired in 2015. Just don’t expect many points. Tennessee ranks fifth in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, while Texas is 13th and ranks 348th in tempo.
No. 16 Ohio State at No. 6 Purdue (Sunday, noon, CBS): E.J. Liddell and the Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2 Big Ten) visit Mackey Arena to deal with Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey, Trevion Williams and the bucket-getting Boilermakers (17-3, 6-3). It’s the only meeting of the season for the longtime rivals, so there is a potential tiebreaker advantage at stake in West Lafayette.
No. 22 Marquette at No. 17 Providence (Sunday, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1): The Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East) began their seven-game winning streak with an 88-56 demolition of the Friars back on Jan. 4. Neither team has lost since, though Providence (17-2, 7-1) did have a 12-day gap between games because of a covid pause. The Friars are coming off a 65-62 victory at Xavier thanks to Jared Bynum’s game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left.