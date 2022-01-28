Mack had eight NCAA berths in nine years at Xavier and had helped the Musketeers jump from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with barely a hiccup. His penultimate team at Xavier reached the Elite Eight. His last bunch of Musketeers landed a No. 1 seed. Few observers, if any, thought things would unravel less than two hours down Interstate 71. It was a can’t-miss hire, until it did.