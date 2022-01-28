“We’re on an island out there as a kicker,” said McManus, who along with Blair Walsh and Justin Tucker, is part-owner of that NFL record with 10 makes of at least 50 yards in a season. “Our position is so black and white. You make it or you miss it. People love you or they hate you. It’s a unique and cool position, obviously a ton of pressure. … It’s just something I really enjoy. I don’t know if Evan grew up this way but I grew up wanting to take the final penalty kick, take the final free throws in a basketball game.”