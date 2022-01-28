The previous D.C. record for an outgoing player was $3 million for Andy Najar to Belgian club Anderlecht in 2013. While Najar was an established pro, Paredes rocketed to prominence in a short time.
“We couldn’t be prouder and happier for Kevin to follow his dreams to compete in a great league like the German Bundesliga,” Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations and sporting director, said in a statement. “Kevin’s rapid rise from our academy to a first-team starter is a testament to his desire, talent and commitment, as well as a lot of hard work and support from our great coaches and staff at the club.”
A native of South Riding, Va., Paredes played for Loudoun Soccer Club before joining United’s youth academy in 2016. He signing an MLS homegrown contract in January 2000.
After appearing in 17 league games that year (nine starts), Paredes established himself as United’s starting left wing back in 2021 and posted three goals and an assist in 24 matches (19 starts).
His exciting, unpredictable forays up the flank electrified fans and created scoring opportunities. In December, Paredes was invited to U.S. national team training camp for the first time but departed early with an injury.
Given Paredes’s talent, United recognized it would lose him to a European club at some point in the next year or so. Nonetheless, it hoped he would, at the very least, start the MLS season, then perhaps move this summer or next winter. But Paredes’s value continued to rise overseas, and the offers became too hard to resist.
Wolfsburg, which features American defender John Brooks, finished fourth in the 18-team Bundesliga last season but is 15th through 20 of 34 matches this campaign. It won the Bundesliga in 2008-09 and was second in 2014-15.
In anticipation of Paredes leaving, United on Thursday filled his position by acquiring Australia’s Brad Smith from the Seattle Sounders for $750,000 in general allocation money.
Paredes is the latest of a swelling number of young Americans joining clubs on transfers or loans in Europe’s top five leagues. Other winter exports to the Bundesliga included FC Dallas teenagers Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg) and Justin Che (Hoffenheim).
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, the U.S. national team starter Thursday in a World Cup qualifier against El Salvador, will reportedly join Arsenal in the Premier League this summer.
“We are extremely proud of Kevin and the work that he has done to earn his opportunity to play at the highest level in Europe,” United General Manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. “As a homegrown, this transfer reflects the commitment and investment our ownership [has] made in our academy infrastructure to prepare Kevin to fulfill his lifelong dream. We want to thank him for representing the club with so much pride and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter in the top flight of European soccer.”
