“We are extremely proud of Kevin and the work that he has done to earn his opportunity to play at the highest level in Europe,” United General Manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. “As a homegrown, this transfer reflects the commitment and investment our ownership [has] made in our academy infrastructure to prepare Kevin to fulfill his lifelong dream. We want to thank him for representing the club with so much pride and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter in the top flight of European soccer.”