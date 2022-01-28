In the regular season finale against Rutgers, when Maryland needed to win to become bowl eligible, Locksley had co-defensive coordinator Brian Williams call plays. After the win, Williams held onto that role for the bowl game against Virginia Tech. The Terps finished 7-6, the team’s best record during Locksley’s tenure, but they leaned mostly on their prolific offense.
The move for Steele was first reported by ESPN.
Locksley has now had three defensive coordinators heading into what will be his fourth season at the Terps’ helm. Jon Hoke had the job in 2019 and 2020 before leaving for the Atlanta Falcons. Stewart had previously worked at Maryland as the defensive coordinator from 2012-14 under Randy Edsall, overlapping with Locksley’s time as the offensive coordinator. When Stewart returned to the same position in 2021, he also coached safeties.
Steele, a South Carolina native, was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach, in 2017. As Auburn’s defensive coordinator that season, his unit ranked 14th nationally in total defense and 12th in scoring defense.
Steele, 63, will take over the Maryland unit that lost both its starting safeties in senior Jordan Mosley and Nick Cross, who left school early for the NFL draft. Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, another key starter, exhausted his eligibility and is heading to the NFL. But Maryland returns many players who had significant roles last season, including a few senior starters who are taking advantage of the eligibility waiver granted to all athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic: cornerback Jakorian Bennett and defensive linemen Ami Finau and Greg Rose.
Maryland also needs to add a wide receivers coach to its staff. Zohn Burden, who led that position group in 2021, left for a similar job at Duke.
Stewart’s contract with Maryland lasted through the 2023 season and it’s unclear whether he will remain on the staff in a different role.