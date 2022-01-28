Miller, the former No. 2 overall pick by Broncos in 2011, led his former franchise to its third Super Bowl title and became its all-time sack leader over the course of 10½ seasons, telling fans — and his bosses — that he hoped to be a “Bronco for life.” But life changed when the team traded him to the Rams for a pair of draft picks Nov. 1, ending one era to begin another.
The Rams already led the league in sacks at the time of the deal and became even more of a force on defense with his arrival. The front seven featured not just Miller but also fellow linebacker Leonard Floyd, nose tackle Greg Gaines and eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Aaron Donald as its anchor.
“There’s a lot we can do,” Donald told reporters just days after the trade. “I can picture it for sure.”
Though Miller was recovering from an ankle injury at the time and missed the previous season with a foot injury, the Rams’ belief was that the 32-year-old sack specialist could enhance an already explosive pass rush. His arsenal of moves is a mix of power and finesse, challenging physics at times as he bends almost parallel to the ground to create leverage or dip under would-be blockers.
Since Week 15, he has recorded at least one sack per game, collecting seven of the team’s 19 total in that span. And with Donald working inside and Floyd on the opposite side, the Rams have multiple threats that have forced opposing offenses to essentially pick their poison. They can double Donald. Or they could double Miller or Floyd. But overloading one side frees up one of the Rams’ pass rushers for a one-on-one matchup or even a free lane.
In the team’s Week 17 win over Baltimore, quarterback Tyler Huntley, filling in for Lamar Jackson, was sacked five times, including twice by Miller. Donald had a team-high six pressures, extending his league-high streak of multiple pressures to 51 games, according to Next Gen Stats.
Against the Arizona Cardinals in the first round, the Rams held Kyler Murray to only 28 passing yards in the first half; the Cardinals rushed for just 61 yards for the game. On Sunday, in the divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams pressured Tom Brady 17 times, the most against Brady all season, according to Next Gen Stats. Nine were courtesy of Miller.
That game was his first playoff meeting with Brady since the Broncos’ 2015 AFC championship game win over the New England Patriots, when Denver hit the quarterback 17 times. Miller had 2.5 sacks in that win. He had 2.5 more in Super Bowl 50 to earn the game’s MVP award, the last defensive player to claim the honor.
Perhaps there’s just something about Miller in the postseason.
“I wish I had the formula,” he joked this week. “I’d do it in every game that I play in.”
In Denver, Miller spent much of his tenure with another elite pass rusher on the other side — defensive end Elvis Dumervil in Jack Del Rio’s 4-3 scheme or fellow linebacker DeMarcus Ware in Wade Phillips’s 3-4 system.
But Miller also had significant help in the interior.
“I played with [former Broncos and current Ravens defensive tackle] Derek Wolfe, too,” Miller said. “Derek Wolfe, he’s been a huge factor in my career, and I just kind of blend all of those relationships into one. . . . All of the knowledge I picked up from those guys and all the things that we did well, especially with Derek Wolfe, he played tackle, especially when it comes to [pass rush] games and ‘Tex’ games and ‘Exit’ games and all the things that we did great in Denver. I talked to Aaron Donald about that, and he gets it.”
The two used Brady as proof, working a “Tex” game in which Donald, at tackle, drew a double team from Bucs’ left tackle Donovan Smith and left guard Ali Marpet. Miller, as a stand-up end, swung behind Donald and inside, prompting Marpet to follow and leaving Donald with one man to beat and an easy path to Brady for a sack.
Their next challenge is to avenge the late-season loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams’ last hurdle to Super Bowl LVI.
Like Brady, who averaged 2.34 seconds to throw in the regular and postseason, Jimmy Garoppolo likes to get the ball out quickly (2.57 seconds), making it difficult for pass rushers to reach the quarterback before he releases the ball.
But with the get-off speeds of Miller and Donald, and the full strength of a loaded pass rush, the Rams are as well equipped as any defense to rattle Garoppolo and create more havoc for an opposing offensive line.
“They were so good without Von, so I think it was the first time we got to play him. It was hard to even take that in because their rush was so good anyway,” 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said. “. . . They’ve got as good of a group as I’ve ever seen. To add Von Miller with the people they already have, with their scheme and everything, everyone saw it last week versus Tampa, and that’s usually how it’s going to look.
“So hopefully you get them to play some other stuff and we can make it a different type of game. But that’s what these guys are made for.”