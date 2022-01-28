Hines-Allen was a second-round pick in 2018 and a member of Washington’s 2019 championship team. Her breakout season came in 2020, when she averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds and was named second team all-WNBA.
Allen’s skill set allows the 6-foot-1 forward to take bigger defenders out on the perimeter and overpower smaller opponents in the post. Her outside game improved with a career-high 42.6 three-point percentage in 2020, when she shot a career-high 51.0 percent overall.
Hines-Allen regressed a bit in 2021 as she dealt with a knee injury that limited her to just 18 games. She averaged 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds.
Keeping Hines-Allen allows the Mystics to bring back a core that includes Ariel Atkins, Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud and Alysha Clark.
The Mystics are still in the market for a starting big with the expectation that Tina Charles, who led the WNBA in scoring last season, will leave in free agency. Charles joined Washington with the goal of winning her first title, but she opted out of the WNBA bubble in 2020, then the team dealt with a slew of injuries in 2021.
The Mystics, who also own the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, believe the championship window remains open for them if they can stay healthy.
“I want to win now,” Thibault has said. “I’m not going to be coaching for the next 10 years. I want to win a championship. Every team, if they have an opportunity to win a championship, wants to make the most of it.”
Both Atkins and Delle Donne are scheduled to participate in USA Basketball’s national team training camp next week in D.C. Delle Donne is still working her way back from the back surgery that has limited her to just three games since the 2019 WNBA Finals and will only participate in the noncontact drills. She won’t play in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament Feb. 10-12 against Belgium and Puerto Rico.