Then there are the speeds Hill has reached when he didn’t have the ball, most notably on a pair of long touchdowns in 2019 by then-Kansas City running back Damien Williams. On both occasions, Williams broke free and sprinted away from defenders, only for Hill to chase him down with top speeds of 22.81 and 22.64 mph. On one of those plays, Williams cracked the NGS top 20 for that season by hitting 21.33 while going 84 yards. The other play, a 91-yard scoring run against the Minnesota Vikings, caused some amusement when Hill easily beat Williams to the end zone despite being approximately five yards behind his teammate with 60 yards to go.