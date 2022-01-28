“I loved getting the costumes, the games, dressing up, watching the movies,” he said. “I feel weird being called Antonee. I prefer being called ‘Jedi.’ ”
The force was strong Thursday as Robinson, 24, scored early in the second half of a 1-0 victory over El Salvador, a critical result in the Americans’ push for a World Cup berth late this year in Qatar.
The mission will continue Sunday with a visit to first-place Canada, then a visit by last-place Honduras on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minn. Between six and nine points from the final five matches over the next two months should seal one of Concacaf’s three automatic berths and help redeem the program after missing the 2018 tournament.
If the Americans make it, they will thank their two primary fullbacks, left-sided Robinson and right-sided Sergiño Dest. In each of the qualifiers played in Columbus, they recorded goals.
On occasion, center backs will score on headers off set pieces. But fullbacks? It’s uncommon. Robinson’s two U.S. goals in 20 appearances have come in the qualifiers. Dest, 21, has scored twice in 16 international matches.
Coach Gregg Berhalter calls his fullbacks “our super power.”
“If you look at World Cup qualifying so far, our fullbacks have contributed heavily,” he said. “Our fullbacks are a big part of how we play.”
In Berhalter’s system, they have the freedom to fly forward and become attacking assets. When the fullbacks abandon their defensive roles, the three-man midfield is responsible for providing cover.
“It takes me back to when I was younger and I was a winger or striker and wanted to get forward,” Robinson said. “Even as a fullback now, I am still a positive player and want to attack when possible.”
Both Robinson and Dest have said that, if asked by Berhalter, they would be perfectly comfortable starting in positions further upfield. Dest is often an attacking wing for his Spanish club, FC Barcelona.
In September, Robinson scored the first of the U.S. team’s four second-half goals in a 4-1 comeback victory in Honduras. A month later, Dest’s spectacular strike equalized against Costa Rica in Columbus.
Berhalter has also received contributions at right back from veteran DeAndre Yedlin, who filled in for the injured Dest during the two qualifiers in November. A late arrival to this camp, Yedlin is likely to see playing time against Canada or Honduras.
Robinson arrived in camp this week from Fulham, the west London club on pace for promotion to the Premier League. The Cottagers are first in the English Championship and have scored 22 goals in the past four matches. Robinson has started 22 of 27 matches and scored twice — double his total through his first six pro seasons at Everton, Bolton, Wigan and, since the summer of 2020, Fulham.
England is home to Robinson, who was born and raised there. He is eligible for the U.S. team because his father is American.
“At Fulham, he’s been in great form,” Berhalter said. “He’s been attacking. We’ve asked him to do something very similar, so he is used to that.”
After scoring Thursday, Robinson celebrated with a side flip and backflip in rapid succession.
“It’s just one of those muscle-memory things,” he said, smiling. “I’ve been doing it since I was a kid so I just know I can do it. … It’s all part of enjoying the game.”
Asked if he were concerned about Robinson injuring himself, Berhalter said: “If a guy scores a goal like that and chooses to celebrate like that, who am I to ban that? That is an amazing physical feat.”
Although forwards are responsible for seven of the 13 goals in nine qualifiers, the attack has often stalled in the final third of the field. On Thursday, Christian Pulisic, a Champions League winner with Chelsea last year and the U.S. team’s most dangerous presence, was a non-factor.
He did divert attention, drawing defenders to open space for teammates, but against a defensive-minded opponent, wasn’t able to embark on the open-field runs that make him so lethal.
Berhalter said he replaced Pulisic with Brenden Aaronson midway through the second half to get fresh energy on the field and to rest Pulisic ahead of the showdown against Canada.
“His effectiveness could’ve been more,” Berhalter said. “It’s just about him finding his top form and really finding ways to get him in front of goal because that is where he really shines.”
Striker Jesús Ferreira, 21, made his first start in qualifying Thursday. He squandered two first-half chances but assisted on Robinson’s goal. Ricardo Pepi, a 19-year-old who has scored three goals in qualifying, seems likely to start Sunday or Wednesday.
Berhalter hopes the fullbacks continue to complement the forwards and, if necessary, lead the way.
For Robinson, balancing offense and defense is “a mind-set,” Berhalter said.
“He knows he needs to be relentless,” he said. “He needs to attack and defend. It’s not one or the other. It’s both, and he understands that. He gets forward and his fitness is good enough to get back.”
