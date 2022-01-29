Wiggins pulled in 771,000 all-star votes last year — just 22 percent of this year’s tally — and didn’t place among the top 15 in jersey sales in the NBA’s most recent rankings. While he is one of the league’s highest-profile Canadian players and Golden State has one of the largest and most engaged fan bases, Wiggins still has just 519,000 Twitter followers, placing him below both Green (1.6 million) and Gobert (574,000) and well behind A-listers like James (50.7 million) and Curry (15.8 million). Known for his quiet personality, he was an all-star afterthought before a trade that brought him from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Warriors, never topping 250,000 votes from 2017 to 2020.