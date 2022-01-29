Barty’s latest title attests to the versatility of her game, completing her collection of majors on the sport’s three surfaces. She triumphed on the French Open’s clay in 2019, Wimbledon’s grass last year, and now, Australia’s hard court.
Barty had sailed to the final without conceding a set all tournament.
Yet the 27th-seeded Collins refused to be cowed by that record or the fact that she had few supporters in the unapologetically pro-Barty crowd.
A two-time NCAA singles champion while at Virginia, Collins took the fight to Barty, attacking short balls, charging the net in uncharacteristic fashion, and roaring “Come on!” in defiance each time she struck a winner or coaxed an error.
Collins, 28, became just the second woman all tournament to break Barty’s serve and did so twice in the second set. With it, she took a 5-1 lead, but Barty dug in and reeled off the next four games.
Serving at 5-6, Barty held to force what proved the decisive tiebreaker and let out a roar for the ages upon winning it.
“As an Aussie the most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people and you guys today in the crowd have been nothing shy of exceptional,” Barty said in the on-court ceremony after the match. “This crowd is one of the most fun I’ve ever played in front of and you guys brought me so much joy out here today. You relaxed me. You forced me to play my best tennis.”
The last Australian to win the tournament, Chris O’Neill, the victor in 1978, was among the country’s luminaries on hand to cheer Barty. They included tennis great Rod Laver, Olympic gold medalists Cathy Freeman and Ian Thorpe, and actors Saoirse Ronan and Russell Crowe on the front row.
The women’s final was contested before an audience capped at 80 percent capacity as a precaution against the pandemic. At the main entrance to Rod Laver Arena, a human-rights group handed out more than 1,000 free T shirts that read “WhereIsPengShuai?” to keep concerns about the well-being of the Chinese tennis player alive.
