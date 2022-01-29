Wide-toothed grins were plentiful as Holtby caught up with his former Washington teammates after the Capitals’ 5-0 win over the Stars on Friday. And even though Holtby had a tough outing — he allowed five goals on 27 shots — the night’s catch-up session was about people, not the game.
“I hate to see he had a tough night but we all know what he has done for our organization, for our club, for our fans,” Capitals center Nick Backstrom said. “He’s a good friend of a lot of guys on the team. Everyone loves him.”
The game marked the first time Holtby had faced Washington, the franchise he spent the first 10 years of his NHL career with, the organization he helped win the Stanley Cup with in 2018.
“It’s home where your kids grew up, where we basically grew up,” Holtby said. “We were there when we became adults. That’s home.
“You see that a little more clearly, especially this last year without getting to see anyone a lot more, you miss the people. You miss the conversations and people you put mutual trust in to talk stuff over with. It’s strange and something I never really thought I would be doing. You always envision staying in one spot forever.”
Holtby’s reunion with his Washington teammates was long overdue.
The 32-year-old netminder first left Washington when he signed a two-year, $8.6 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks in October 2020. The coronavirus pandemic impacted the NHL schedule and Washington and Vancouver did not face each other last season. Holtby signed with the Stars in July 2021.
Holtby also acknowledged a “frustrating” ending to his tenure in Washington. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2016 as the NHL’s top goalie and anchored the Capitals as they won the 2018 title then in his final season in Washington, posted a 25-14-6 record with a .897 save percentage and 3.11 goals against average.
“New situations, you learn some things and you also appreciate things more that you may have taken for granted before,” Holtby said. “It’s as good as you make it. Obviously last year was extremely frustrating, a tough year for a lot of people and us too, hockey-wise and in life. It is a little easier now, a little more equipped to deal with things … a lot of similarities between Washington and here in a lot of ways, so that has helped.”
The Capitals play the Stars on March 20 in Washington, which will be a homecoming for Holtby. That’s when he will get a video tribute at Capital One Arena and be welcomed back to the site of so many memories for him and for Capitals fans.
“He was the main reason why we been successful for a long time,” Evgeny Kuznetsov said, before referencing a save from the 2018 Stanley Cup finals, which now lives in Capitals lore. “ … when you say Braden Holtby, it’s that save, right? It’s always that picture in your eyes, right? It will be in my memory forever.”
Holtby got a chance to visit some old Washington friends Thursday night and Friday morning, but the Capitals’ quick trip to Dallas was too short for a proper gathering. Still, Holtby said it felt as though no time had passed at all.
“Just wish there was more time,” Holtby said. “A few more days or something to really catch up. I think people will tell you in this game, even if you don’t stay in touch all the time, you pick up right where you left off … we spent way too many hours to have any awkwardness like that.”
Holtby said he’s kept up with a good amount of people in Washington since he left, but not enough. He and his wife, Brandi, came back to Washington in the summer to visit friends, both in and out of hockey.
“It’s nice to get back there, you see it different when you move away,” Holtby said.
Holtby and his wife sold their home before they left for Vancouver, but have since bought a new house in the D.C. area.
For now, Holtby has settled into life in Dallas, his two kids, Ben and Belle, both in school and doing well. But Holtby has allowed himself to have moments to reflect on his time in Washington. It’s the people, Holtby said, he misses the most.
“Hockey’s obviously what we do, but there’s a lot outside of it,” Holtby said. “The relationships you make and the people that helped you in different ways, you’re kind of forever grateful for. [Former Caps goaltending coach] Mitch Korn always used to tell me it’s a game of people not pucks and it kind of stuck with me.”