Just as one would expect from a Capitals team that had lost three of four and was on the road facing its former stalwart netminder, Washington dominated. The Capitals beat Holtby early and often, eventually forcing Dallas to replace him for the third period of a 5-0 win at American Airlines Center.
Vanecek stopped all 29 shots that came his way, posting his second shutout of the season, and was backed by an attack that produced five goals from five different Capitals (24-12-9).
“Last couple games haven’t been ourselves and tonight we were really going on," said Nicklas Backstrom, who scored the game’s final goal with his third tally in five games.. "All four lines were hungry out there. We wanted the puck, we wanted to create. I think it was one of those nights. We were obviously all disappointed by the last couple games.”
In his first game facing his former team since he left Washington in free agency in 2020, Holtby was pulled for Jake Oettinger after 40 minutes, allowing five goals on 27 shots. Dallas fell to 22-17-2.
“I hate to see he had a tough night but we all know what he has done for our organization, for our club, for our fans," Backstrom said of Holtby. "He’s a good friend of a lot of guys on the team. Everyone loves him.”
The performance was a necessary bounce-back game for the Capitals, who hadn’t reached the five-goal mark since Dec. 29 and won for just the fourth time in January.
Washington’s power play, a source of struggle the past few weeks, got things started Friday with two goals in the first eight minutes.
Tom Wilson opened the scoring just 89 seconds into the game, accounting for Washington’s first power-play goal in seven games. John Carlson followed up a little more than six minutes later, beating Holtby with a blast from the point on the man advantage for a two-goal lead.
Trevor van Riemsdyk then sailed in a goal from just inside the blue line to make it 3-0 with 6:52 remaining in the first. The Capitals briefly looked to be in trouble when Carlson was called for a double minor in the second period, but Washington’s penalty kill held the Stars’ power play to only one shot on goal in the four-minute span.
Lars Eller delivered a perfect feed in front to Connor McMichael, who tapped in the puck for an easy goal at 12:03 of the second.
“Vitek made big saves when we needed him to make big saves and offensively we were able to capitalize," Coach Peter Laviolette said. "It was nice to get the goals early and get into the game that way, especially on the power play and gaining a little confidence from that.”
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ win:
Early bullet dodged
The Stars looked like they had taken a 1-0 lead only 42 seconds into the game with a goal from Joe Pavelski. However, the Capitals won the ensuing offside challenge after a lengthy review.
Moments later, Roope Hintz was called for tripping, which opened the door for Wilson’s power play goal.
Hello, old friend
The game marked the first time Holtby faced the Capitals since he left D.C. as a free agent in 2020. Holtby spent the first 10 years of his NHL career with Washington and was a significant piece in the Washington core that won the 2018 Stanley Cup. Holtby signed with Vancouver in October 2020 and signed with the Stars in July.
Holtby said before Friday’s game that it was going to be “really weird” playing his former team again, but that he knew this moment would come eventually.
“It’s always interesting playing against ex-teammates, you kind of recognize them quicker on the ice and that sort of thing ... tendencies come in a little bit, but really, you just need to read and react out there,” Holtby said Friday morning. “They’ve shot on me many times, too, so they know me as well as I know them. so it’s just about going out and just playing hockey.”
Lineup changes
The Capitals took steps before the game to light a spark under their struggling offense. Connor McMichael was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for Wednesday’s game against San Jose. Before his goal Friday, McMichael’s last goal came Jan. 8 against Minnesota. He also recorded an assist on van Riemsdyk’s goal in the first. It was just the second multi-point game of McMichael’s career.
Joe Snively, who was called up from the AHL, also got the call after posting 15 goals and 23 assists in 35 games with Hershey (Pa.). He tallied an assist on van Riemsdyk’s goal in the first period.
Both McMichael and Snively were on a line with Lars Eller, who has been no stranger this season to centering rookie wingers. Last game, he was centering Aliaksei Protas and Brett Leason.
Kempny, Jensen out
Michal Kempny was unavailable because of the league’s coronavirus protocols. He participated in a portion of the team’s optional morning skate on Friday before leaving the ice. Matt Irwin took his place in the lineup.
Nick Jensen, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and is listed as week-to-week, traveled with the team to Dallas and participated in the team’s optional morning skate. Laviolette said Jensen was progressing and it was a good sign he was in a full contact jersey at practice. Jensen suffered his upper-body injury Jan. 20 in Boston.