“I think when you’re not making shots, there's a lot of different things that you can say,” interim coach Danny Manning said. “We have guys that we feel very comfortable shooting the basketball. Tonight just wasn’t our night in regards to making shots.”
That’s an understatement. Maryland (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) shot a season-low 28.6 percent from the field, just a hair worse than the 28.8 percent it made in Manning’s debut Dec. 5 against Northwestern. Saturday was the Terps’ worst shooting day at home since a 22.4 percent showing against Miami on Jan. 10, 2007.
Maryland shot 6 of 27 (22.2 percent) from three-point range and was outscored 36-20 in the paint.
“They clogged the paint pretty well,” guard Xavier Green said. “We didn’t get a lot of paint drives with our guards, and that was tough for us. We settled for shots.”
Hakim Hart had 15 points for the Terps, who had won two in a row entering the day. Point guard Fatts Russell had 12 points but left the game with an apparent left wrist injury late in the second half.
Race Thompson (18 points and 12 rebounds) posted his first double-double since Dec. 4 for the Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4), who won in College Park for the first time in five tries since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014-15. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 points.
Just four days after Russell and senior guard Eric Ayala scorched Rutgers for a combined 45 points and 10 made three-pointers, neither had much room to operate against the Hoosiers. Russell was 3 of 12 from the floor before his departure and just 1 of 5 from three.
Ayala made a pair of early three-pointers but was shut out in the second half. He was 2 of 12 on field goal attempts and 2 of 10 from three-point range. His six points were his fewest since a two-point game against Virginia Tech on Dec. 1.
“We set our defense for mainly those two and [Donta] Scott because they score the bulk of their points,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said. “We kind of locked in there. I thought everybody who guarded Eric and Russell were locked in. They saw bodies. They weren’t able to see gaps where they were able to make plays off the bounce.”
There were nine lead changes in the first half, all but one of them before Qudus Wahab picked up his second foul with 6:15 before the break. With Julian Reese also saddled with two fouls, Jackson-Davis went to work.
The junior, a first team all-Big Ten pick last season, scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds the rest of the half as Wahab was forced to play with more caution than usual. Jackson-Davis punctuated the burst with a dunk just before halftime to cap a 10-0 run and send the Hoosiers into the break with a 33-26 lead.
Things never got better for Maryland. Thompson scored nine points in the early stages of the second half as the Hoosiers ran the lead to 49-34, and the cold-shooting Terps never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.
Here’s what to know from Saturday’s game:
Ailing Russell
It is uncertain if Russell will miss time, and Manning said he would have a better evaluation of Russell’s injury Sunday.
The point guard ran the length of the court at a stoppage in play with 4:06 remaining. He later had an ice pack on his wrist while watching the final minutes on the bench. The graduate transfer is averaging 13.0 points and a team-high 3.8 assists.
Subdued Scott
Scott was hardly the only Terp to struggle, managing seven points on 1-of-7 shooting while committing four turnovers. But coupled with a three-point night Tuesday at Rutgers, it was Scott’s lowest two-game scoring total of the season.
Manning credited Scott for providing energy at Rutgers, something he believes is needed from the junior the rest of the season.
“Today offensively was not a good game for a lot of guys scoring the basketball,” Manning said. “When that happens, we have to be a lot better defensively and we have to be a lot better at taking care of the basketball as well.”
Martinez resurfaces
Sophomore guard Ian Martinez’s role has shifted as much as anyone’s on Maryland’s roster this season — and especially in the last two weeks.
He drew his first college start Jan. 18 at Michigan as Manning looked to shake up the lineup, and he scored two points in 13 minutes that game. But he didn’t get into either of Maryland’s back-to-back victories as Manning tightened his rotation.
On Saturday, the Utah transfer checked in with 8:35 left in the second half and missed a shot in 74 seconds, then had a steal while playing the final 2:09.