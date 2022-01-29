He steps away after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that followed two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady secured seven Super Bowl titles, the first six in tandem with Coach Bill Belichick with the Patriots. He is the NFL’s career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.
Brady turns 45 in August. His contract with the Buccaneers was to run through the 2022 season. But retirement speculation began last week and intensified through last weekend. Brady and the Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFC playoffs with a divisional-round loss last Sunday at home to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady said after that game that he was not yet ready to announce a decision.