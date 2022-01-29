The program that has appeared in the sport’s biggest competition once (1986) and has not advanced to the final round of regional qualifying since the 1998 cycle? The outfit that has failed to win the Concacaf Gold Cup since 2000 and made seven coaching changes, not including several interim caretakers, over 25 years?
Yes, Canada.
When the teams clash in 23-degree conditions at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario — a CFL stadium with artificial turf and at half-capacity because of coronavirus pandemic rules — the Canadians (5-0-4, 19 points) will carry a one-point lead over the Americans (5-1-3), a two-point advantage over Mexico (5-2-2) and five over Panama (4-3-2).
Three teams from the eight-nation group will receive automatic berths in the World Cup in Qatar late this year and a fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
Victory on Sunday, then Wednesday in El Salvador, would all but secure passage for Canada, which, in the past year, has jumped 33 spots in the FIFA rankings to No. 40. The United States is No. 11 and Mexico No. 14.
Explaining Canada’s success, U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said: “It’s similar to us. They have a young player pool and highly talented players. They are a well-coached team. They know how to play. They have a clear philosophy and they deserve to be where they are right now.”
Canada enters the final five matches having already passed its most difficult assignments, earning draws in the United States and Mexico and winning at home against the Mexicans.
Between 1985 and 2016, a span of 17 matches, the Americans did not lose to Canada. But a 2-0 Canadian victory in Toronto in the 2019 Nations League signaled a change, and after a 1-1 draw in a qualifier in Nashville last September, a rivalry was rekindled.
Canada’s success on Concacaf’s most important stage has spiced up a regional rumble typically dominated by the United States and Mexico and infiltrated by Central American teams.
“It’s a special story that’s unfolding here,” Coach John Herdman said after a 2-0 victory in Honduras on Thursday, “and it seems like every man is being able to contribute on the journey.”
Canada is finally developing world-class players, led by arguably the best one in Concacaf: Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies. He will miss all three qualifiers in this window, however, because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after testing positive for the coronavirus this winter.
Most of the roster is employed by European clubs, including forwards Jonathan David and Cyle Larin and winger Tajon Buchanan.
This season, David, 22, has scored 12 goals in 22 league appearances for Lille, the reigning French Ligue 1 champion, and another three in six UEFA Champions League matches.
Larin, 26, has posted 25 goals the past two seasons for Besiktas in Turkey and Buchanan, 22, joined Club Brugge in Belgium this winter from the New England Revolution.
“They have certainly improved a lot over the past couple of years,” U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman said. “You look at the shift of players playing in Europe, playing in top leagues and playing well. There has been a shift in their mentality and they play with a chip on their shoulder. They are a confident group.”
Herdman, an Englishman, has been in charge for four years, having made the unusual move from the women’s national team to the men’s. His record is 26-6-4, resuscitating a program that, at its lowest, went winless in 15 consecutive matches between 2012 and 2014 and lost a qualifier in Honduras, 8-1.
Berhalter and Herdman have forged a strong bond, often sharing notes and ideas.
“It’s a relationship filled with mutual respect,” Berhalter said. Canada’s success is “the talented players the group has but it’s also his strong leadership in painting a vision for where the Canadian program can go. Once you have people buying into that vision, it’s no surprise they have had the success they’ve had.”
“We’re pulling for the Canadian team to qualify,” Berhalter added. “It’s only [Sunday] that I want them to lose. And then every other game I am happy they win.”
Weah doesn’t travel
Forward Tim Weah is not with the U.S. team in Ontario because he did not meet Canadian health protocols, Berhalter said.
Weah, who started in the 1-0 victory over El Salvador on Thursday, has had one vaccine shot and tested positive in September, Berhalter said. That’s enough to remain eligible in France, where he plays for Lille, but short of Canadian entry requirements.
Berhalter called the situation a “nuanced technicality” and said the staff was not aware of it until a few days ago.
Weah probably would not have started against Canada anyway — Brenden Aaronson is likely to join the lineup after coming off the bench Thursday — but Weah’s absence leaves a void on the bench.