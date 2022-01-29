Virginia (12-9, 6-5 ACC) got as close as 67-65 with eight seconds to play on senior guard Kihei Clark’s three-pointer from well beyond the top of the arc, but Prentiss Hubb sank two foul shots with four seconds remaining to seal Notre Dame’s 10th victory in 11 games.
“Notre Dame is a very good offensive team,” said Virginia Coach Tony Bennett, whose career record against the Fighting Irish dropped to 12-2, including one win in the NCAA tournament with Washington State. “They’re hard to guard. They hit some very timely shots.”
Gardner led the Cavaliers with a game-high 22 points on 10-for-17 shooting with 10 rebounds. It was the East Carolina transfer’s fifth double-double of the season and his first in ACC play.
Guard Reece Beekman added 13 points and Francisco Caffaro (11 points, 12 rebounds) produced the first double-double of his career for Virginia, which had a six-game winning streak in the series end amid spotty three-point shooting defense and turnovers, among other breakdowns.
The Cavaliers came into the contest having won 16 of 17 against Notre Dame dating from 1982.
Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin each had 16 points to lead the Fighting Irish, who made 10 of 23 three-pointers (43.4 percent) and forced 10 turnovers that led to 15 points. They also were able to score 12 fast-break points and get to the foul line 10 more times than Virginia.
“They play seven players, and [five] of them shot 50 percent or more of their shots from three,” Caffaro said of the Fighting Irish, who lead the ACC in three-pointers made per game (9.6). “That’s what we worked on, and they still managed to do it again.”
Blake Wesley chipped in 14 points but nearly cost Notre Dame (14-6, 7-2) dearly in the final seconds with an inbounds pass teammate Cormac Ryan had to leap high to control with one hand before heaving the ball toward the other end of the court, where Goodwin managed to gain control in a footrace with Beekman.
Virginia, which led for only 3:21, immediately fouled, and Goodwin made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to play to give the Fighting Irish a 67-62 lead.
“We were doing a good job, and then a couple times we broke down in some communication things, and those were costly,” Bennett said. “That’s where the separation occurred.”
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s loss:
Franklin struggles
The Cavaliers have relied on their backcourt for production, given a dearth of contributions from post players other than Gardner, but starting guard Armaan Franklin had another poor shooting performance, finishing with just five points for his second-lowest output this season.
The junior transfer from Indiana went 2 for 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 on three-pointers, and had three turnovers. The Cavaliers’ second leading scorer this season (12.2 points) coming into Saturday is shooting 30 percent (12 for 40) over the past four games.
Clark, typically a reliable ballhandler, also had some puzzling turnovers, including when the ball inexplicably slipped from his grasp while he was trying to pass to a teammate on an inbounds play from behind the baseline during the first half.
Three-point woes
Wayward three-point shooting continued to plague Virginia, which went 3 for 14 (21.4 percent) and has been 31.3 percent or worse from behind the arc in four of its past six games.
The Cavaliers entered the weekend ranked 11th out of 15 teams in the ACC in three-point field goal percentage (33.2) and have made double-digit three-pointers once against ACC opponents — Jan. 22 during a 77-63 loss to North Carolina State when Virginia shot 10 for 17.
Controlling the glass
The Cavaliers owned a 39-26 margin in rebounding, including 12-4 offensively that led to a 14-0 advantage in second-chance points and 38-24 on points in the paint.
Virginia, ranked third to last in the conference in rebounding margin, typically does not send waves of players to the offensive glass because of Bennett’s preference to get back on defense following missed shots, but the Cavaliers have outrebounded opponents offensively for four consecutive games.