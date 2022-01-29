Stags senior Rodney Rice got the ball at the top of the key, surveyed his options and drove to the hoop. He dodged one defender and then crashed into another, laying the ball in the with a gentle touch as the whistle blew for an and-one. Rice sunk the free throw and sealed a win for DeMatha. It wasn’t easy, but another conference victory was in the books.
“We’re starting early in terms of a playoff mind-set,” Rice said after a 64-56 win. “Don’t have time to wait.”
The Cadets and Stags are consistently two of the best programs in the area’s proudest league: The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Most winters, they make it to American University, where the conference semifinals and championship are played in late February.
But this season has been unpredictable. After being sidelined for much of last school year, the league has returned with a new level of parity, meaning teams such as DeMatha and St. John’s must work even harder to survive an arduous conference schedule.
“The league this year is completely and utterly treacherous and completely and utterly unpredictable,” DeMatha interim coach Pete Strickland said.
Whereas past years have been defined by a team such as the Stags emerging as the one to beat, this season has lacked a true juggernaut and featured new names toward the top of the standings. Bishop McNamara, Archbishop Carroll and Good Counsel have quickly proven they have what it takes to hang tough with the best.
Last week, McNamara ascended to the top of The Post’s Top 20 rankings for the first time in recent memory. But then DeMatha demolished the Mustangs, 77-50, the next day. With Friday’s win over St. John’s, the Stags have won six straight games since starting 6-4.
“I don’t want to say that was a statement win,” DeMatha guard Tyrell Ward said of the victory over McNamara. “I’ll just say it was us doing what we can do.”
Results like that one surprise not only fans but also league participants. O’Connell senior Paul Lewis said that he often comes home from practices or a game and checks Twitter to see what’s ocurring within the WCAC. He’s often surprised by a final score.
“It’s wide open,” Lewis said. “There are so many good teams this year, it feels like one of the deeper seasons.”
Like most everywhere else, the WCAC has had to deal with issues beyond the court this year. All of the programs faced some sort of pause around the holidays as coronavirus cases surged. But in a conference of private schools spread across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, programs followed different protocols.
Attendance policies also vary. Some coaches in the league have been frustrated by the disparate protocols, as home court advantage takes on new meaning. Some schools are boasting capacity crowds, others are allowing only parents, and some permit no spectators whatsoever.
Changes in scheduling have also irked some coaches and administrators. In order to make room for nonconference competition, the league was recently split into two divisions. The divisions were divided based on the final standings in 2019 — schools that finished in odd positions were in one division, evens in the other — and schools play division opponents twice and other programs just once. As expected, some teams have drawn more difficult schedules than others.
But for a player such as Lewis, the league is much too difficult to get caught up in those logistics.
“You have to stay focused on what you do,” the O’Connell guard said. “If you worry about what team you’re playing, that’s too much mentally. It can be overwhelming. So you just have to focus on yourself to be a consistent team in this league.”
Lewis, a three-star prospect, has helped lead the No. 8 Knights through a strong campaign. He said the team’s best abilities are its toughness and its teamwork, two qualities that seem to carry more weight this season. The league is stocked with talent, but there is not a dominant player such as DeMatha’s Hunter Dickinson or Paul VI’s Trevor Keels — two recently graduated standouts — that completely shifts the landscape. This winter has been more defined by depth and chemistry.
“It’s all going to come down to the end of February and who is playing the best team basketball at that point,” said G.J. Kissal, coach of No. 19 Good Counsel.
The drama will eventually crest in a four-day stretch starting February 25. While this winter’s WCAC tournament it might lack the big name attractions of the past, the weekend could feature a new form of entertainment: probable chaos.
“This league is up for grabs,” DeMatha’s Rice said. “All these teams are so well-balanced that anybody is capable of going and getting it. We just have to be hungrier than everybody else.”
