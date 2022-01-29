Ja Morant had a game-high 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30. That Memphis (35-17) runs its offense through Morant, named an all-star starter earlier this week, is hardly a secret. But the Wizards opened the game paying him no special attention and he made them pay from the start — hitting an early three-pointer and a floater in the lane that showcase his athleticism.
There was more to come. Just before halftime he ripped off a behind-the-back dribble to get in the lane and deliver a hanging scoop layup in traffic. He backpedaled to the defensive end of the floor doing the cabbage patch dance. In the second half, he threw down a windmill dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
The backcourt of Morant and Desmond Bane was key to putting the Wizards into a 30-15 hole after one quarter. By halftime, the margin was 63-41 and Washington never got within single digits in the second half.
The Grizzlies shot a blistering 50 percent in the first half, with Morant and Bane combining for 32 points by themselves. When Memphis did miss, the Grizzlies hit the boards and turned 12 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points in the opening half.
Every time the Wizards seemed to find some momentum in the second half, Morant made a play.
Bane finished with 19 points and De’Anthony Melton added 13 for the Grizzlies.
Kyle Kuzma warmed up in the second half and led the Wizards with 30 points and eight rebounds. Bradley Beal had an off shooting night for nine points, but did hand out 12 assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the lone bright spot in the first half and finished with 15 points.
Thing to know from Saturday’s game
Lineup change
Center Thomas Bryant started Saturday in a lineup change for the Wizards. Bryant made his first start since he tore his ACL on Jan. 9, 2021, and picked up two fouls within the first two minutes of the game.
The rotation has been a bit unsettled since Bryant and Rui Hachimura returned. Daniel Gafford had started all but three games this season, but never entered the game. Montrezll Harrel had previously started those other three games at center.
Slow start
The Wizards shot just 34.9 percent in the first half and their biggest weapons were largely ineffective. Beal was 1 for 9 in the first half for just six points and Kuzma recorded six points and four turnovers before the break.
Suspended
Forward Isaiah Todd was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the Wizards announced Thursday. He is currently on assignment with the Capital City Go-Go and served his suspension when the team played the G League Ignite on Thursday.