It wasn’t until the second quarter that both teams found the end zone. The Rams struck first, taking 18 plays and eating 9 minutes 33 seconds for Stafford to find his favorite target, Kupp, for a back-shoulder touchdown pass. But first, the two set it up on third and 13, with Kupp lined up out wide in a trips formation. Kupp put a double-move on cornerback Ambry Thomas to gain a good two yards of separation as he turned to the sideline for a 15-yard catch.