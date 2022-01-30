The fourth-seeded Rams host the NFC title game on the same field on which the Super Bowl will be played in two weeks. They are attempting to follow last season’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium. But the Buccaneers didn’t play last season’s NFC championship game at home, as the Rams are doing. It remains to be seen, however, whether the Rams will have a home-crowd advantage, given the propensity of 49ers fans to take to the road and take over opposing stadiums.