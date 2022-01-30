Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on Fox; streaming options include Yahoo Sports
6:50 p.m.
Sam Fortier: Both quarterbacks are off to rocky starts as Matthew Stafford threw behind Odell Beckham Jr. on third down and then Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew George Kittle on third down. Both receivers were wide open and could’ve gone for big gains.Stafford gets the next chance against a 49ers defense with a clear plan: rush four, stop the run, play mostly zone coverage. The Rams’ hopes rest on Stafford’s right arm.