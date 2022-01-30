Evan McPherson, the Cincinnati Bengals’ stud kicker, still has a touch of acne. If you see him outside of his shoulder pads and stripes, you might think that he’s the lucky rascal who won a contest to hang around real, live NFL players for a day. Maybe that’s why during the preseason he often found himself in the crosshairs of defensive end Sam Hubbard, getting all kinds of grief for having the temerity to be good enough to earn a draft spot as a place kicker.