3:38 p.m.

While the Bengals got on the board with a field goal, the most significant development of the drive came midway when tight end C.J. Uzomah departed with what looked like a left knee injury.

Uzomah, a huge part of the offense, has had at least six targets in seven of the Bengals’ past eight games. He was expected to even bigger today because the Chiefs seem intent on using double teams to stop No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The drop-off from Uzomah to Drew Sample seemed evident when the Bengals ran a fake screen and Sample couldn’t get open.

CBS showed Uzomah being carted to the locker room, and CBS analyst Tony Romo said Sample will be a key for the Bengals to get back in the game.