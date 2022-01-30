Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on CBS; streaming options include Yahoo Sports
3:56 p.m.
Headshot of Sam Fortier
Sam Fortier: This game might be about to get out of hand for the Bengals. The offense has had trouble scoring touchdowns this postseason — they now have three in 25 drives — and the Chiefs have not. Even though the Bengals overcame a 14-0 deficit in Week 17, it’s unlikely the Chiefs will leave the door open again.
3:38 p.m.
Headshot of Sam Fortier
Sam Fortier: While the Bengals got on the board with a field goal, the most significant development of the drive came midway when tight end C.J. Uzomah departed with what looked like a left knee injury.Uzomah, a huge part of the offense, has had at least six targets in seven of the Bengals’ past eight games. He was expected to even bigger today because the Chiefs seem intent on using double teams to stop No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The drop-off from Uzomah to Drew Sample seemed evident when the Bengals ran a fake screen and Sample couldn’t get open.CBS showed Uzomah being carted to the locker room, and CBS analyst Tony Romo said Sample will be a key for the Bengals to get back in the game.
3:13 p.m.
Headshot of Sam Fortier
Sam Fortier: Cincinnati was conservative on its first drive by running on first down and throwing a screen behind the line of scrimmage on second. The Bengals couldn’t convert on third-and-five, but on future drives, look for them to be more aggressive.Running the ball to control the clock won’t beat the Chiefs, according to Sharp Football Analysis. The 20 run-heaviest teams in the first half on early downs on won three times in the last three years against the Chiefs — and each still had to score 35 or more points for the victory.In fact, in Week 17, Cincinnati ran on early downs in the first half 21 percent of the time — the lowest rate of any Kansas City opponent in the last three years.