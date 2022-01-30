Rookie kicker Evan McPherson’s 31-yard field goal on the second possession of overtime won it for the Bengals. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the opening drive of the extra period, giving Burrow and the Bengals a chance to march down the field and set up McPherson’s second game-winning kick in as many weeks.
The Bengals scored 21 straight points in regulation to lead, 24-21, before the Chiefs tied the game with a field goal as time expired to force the overtime.
The Bengals will make their first Super Bowl appearance since January 1989. They’ll face the winner of Sunday’s Rams-49ers game on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif.
Until this postseason, the Bengals hadn’t had a playoff victory in 31 years. But these Bengals aren’t those Bengals. Not with Burrow, the top overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, back in the lineup and doing wondrous things.
The Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home in the opening round of the playoffs and then upset the top-seeded Tennessee Titans last weekend in Nashville. And now they’ve ended the AFC reign of the Chiefs.
The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to host four straight conference title games. But they failed in their bid to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl.
Mahomes threw three first-half touchdown passes and the Chiefs seemed well on their way to further postseason glory. Mahomes seemed poised to become the youngest quarterback ever to start three Super Bowls. The Chiefs were set to join the early-1970s Miami Dolphins, the early-‘90s Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots near the end of quarterback Tom Brady’s tenure in reaching three Super Bowls in a row.
Their offense looked practically unstoppable and the Chiefs led, 21-3 in the opening half. Mahomes threw first-half touchdown passes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Mecole Hardman. But they did not cash in on a scoring opportunity in the final seconds of the second quarter.
The Chiefs tried for a fourth touchdown just before the half ended, running a play with five seconds left and no timeouts remaining rather than settling for a field goal. But Hill failed to reach the end zone after catching Mahomes’s swing pass to the left, and time expired.
Their offense stalled in the second half. The Bengals, who’d beaten the Chiefs during the regular season, kept hanging around. And then they made their move.
The Bengals reached the end zone once in the opening half when running back Samaje Perine rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown after catching a short pass from Burrow. They pulled even in the third quarter with a field goal and Burrow’s touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, followed by a successful two-point conversion. The touchdown came after Mahomes threw an interception on a screen pass.