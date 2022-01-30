There was no All-Star Game last year during the pandemic-shortened season last year.
Kuznetsov has 13 goals and 30 assists through 42 games this season. His uptick in play comes after an up-and-down 2021 season that included two stints on the league’s coronavirus protocols list. The flashy Russian leads the Capitals in assists and is second in points only to Ovechkin.
Ovechkin, who has played in seven All-Star Games, has 29 goals and 29 assists through 45 games this season. He skipped the game in 2019 and 2020, saying he needed rest each time.