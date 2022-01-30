Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was added to the roster for the NHL’s All-Star Game, the league announced Sunday. Kuznetsov replaced injured New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox. It is Kuznetsov’s second career all-star nod.

The All-Star Game is Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, and the league’s skills competition will take place there Friday night. Kuznetsov will join teammate and Metropolitan Division captain Alex Ovechkin as the Capitals representatives. Ovechkin was voted in earlier this month.

There was no All-Star Game last year during the pandemic-shortened season last year.

Kuznetsov has 13 goals and 30 assists through 42 games this season. His uptick in play comes after an up-and-down 2021 season that included two stints on the league’s coronavirus protocols list. The flashy Russian leads the Capitals in assists and is second in points only to Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, who has played in seven All-Star Games, has 29 goals and 29 assists through 45 games this season. He skipped the game in 2019 and 2020, saying he needed rest each time.