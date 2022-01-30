Harbaugh’s interest in returning to the NFL comes after a season in which he led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Georgia in the semifinals. He is believed to be discussing a new contract with the school after accepting a pay cut last year.
His NFL coaching mettle is proven. Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to three NFC title games and one Super Bowl appearance between the 2011 and 2014 seasons. He had a regular season record of 44-19-1 with the 49ers and a postseason mark of 5-3. But he had an increasingly strained relationship with team management, and the sides parted after an 8-8 season in 2014. Harbaugh later said the split was not mutual and he had been told he no longer was the team’s coach.
There was speculation earlier during this NFL hiring cycle that Harbaugh could be a candidate for the coaching vacancies of the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears. He is a former Bears quarterback and began his coaching career as a Raiders assistant. But the Bears hired Matt Eberflus, formerly the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, and the Raiders now seem focused on New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said when he fired Brian Flores as the team’s coach after the regular season that he would not be responsible for Harbaugh leaving Michigan for the NFL. Ross is a major supporter of the school.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, a former Cleveland Browns executive recently hired as the Vikings’ general manager, was with the 49ers during Harbaugh’s tenure and the two are said to have a good relationship. The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer as their coach and Rick Spielman as their general manager following a season in which they went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.