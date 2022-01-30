So on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, you could forgive Burrow — known for his unflappable coolness — to let an honest expression slip across his face when his backup also chose heads and he, too, was wrong.
But a coin couldn’t hurt Burrow. It seems like nothing, at this point, can stop him and these Bengals. Not the Chiefs and certainly not the decades of doubt and suffering that had tormented this franchise and its city. And because rookie kicker Evan McPherson boots game-winners like they’re chip shots and Burrow, who this time last year was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, smokes opponents like they’re his celebratory cigars, the underdogs have shocked the standard-bearer of the AFC and created a sentence that seems too silly for anyone to comprehend:
The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime of the AFC championship game, and they are going to the Super Bowl.
“I wouldn’t call it surreal. I would say it’s exciting,” Burrow said. “I think if you would have told me before this season that we were going to the Super Bowl, I would’ve called you crazy.”
There were so many moments early in the game when the Bengals’ Super Bowl chances seemed like lunacy. Like when Patrick Mahomes wiggled out of pressure and then found Travis Kelce in the end zone. Or when he connected with receiver Mecole Hardman for the third touchdown and a 21-3 lead.
But crazy turned into a comeback as Cincinnati scored 21 unanswered points and somehow held a 24-21 advantage in the fourth quarter. The rally seemed faintly possible at halftime, after the Chiefs stood on the doorstep of the end zone in the closing minute of the second quarter and failed to put any points on the board.
“That was a big play that our defense made,” Burrow said.
The Chiefs spent the second half in a tailspin but evened the score as time expired. When they won the coin toss, it set up a repeat of last week’s Sunday fun day.
The coin, that tiny, circular weapon that helped take down the Buffalo Bills a week ago, prompted Bills quarterback Josh Allen, watching from home, to tweet one word: “Pain.” It prompted the Chiefs fans to make a wave of sound that gushed throughout the stadium.
“Our guys were tired and stretched thin,” Bengals Coach Zac Taylor said of his defense, which had already battled through a six-minute drive to end regulation.
Mahomes shook off his coat as though he was ready to once again lead the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl appearance, then the unthinkable — he almost threw a pick-six. He followed that with an actual interception and Burrow, now displaying his usual visage of calm and control, took the field and in doing so, the Bengals would snatch the conference away from Kansas City’s clutches.
No matter how much Burrow hated the narrative — sorry, bud, but the Bengals came into this game as the underdogs — he couldn’t do a thing to change people’s minds about who runs the AFC. The Bengals finished last in their division from 2018-2020 and are just two years removed from a dreadful two-win season.
They weren’t supposed to win on this field, the place where postseason upsets come to die. The Chiefs had won six straight playoff games at Arrowhead, which was the longest active home winning streak in the league. And they weren’t supposed to beat this quarterback, the dynamic passer who appeared to be the Tom Brady successor.
In the four years he’s rocketed to top billing — no television commercial break is safe without this guy pitching insurance or shampoo — Mahomes had lost to only one quarterback in the postseason. A quarterback who wasn’t really a quarterback at all but a goat masquerading in human flesh.
Only Brady (2019 with the New England Patriots and last year with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl) had bested Mahomes in the playoffs. That was it, the whole list. And now with the 44-year-old Brady apparently on the way out, along with Ben Roethlisberger retiring, Mahomes seemed destined to fill the gap as the game’s best passer and brightest star.
But along came Burrow and his 23-for-38 line with 250 yards and two touchdowns. He interrupted the Chiefs’ dynasty and then showed up to speak to the media wearing a black turtleneck, an iced-out “JB 9” necklace (“They’re definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones,” he said of the diamonds) and the look of a man ready to make the unexpected, the inconceivable and the crazy very much possible.