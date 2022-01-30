Clint Dempsey, Shannon Boxx and Hope Solo were elected on the player ballot. New procedures cleared the way for a second person, Linda Hamilton, from the veteran division, which is for players who run out of eligibility in the main category. Former referee Esse Baharmast won on the builder ballot.
Induction ceremonies are set for May 21 in Frisco, Tex.
Etcheverry becomes the seventh individual from United’s dominant teams between 1996 and 1999 to be elected, joining Moreno, John Harkes, Jeff Agoos, Eddie Pope, coach Bruce Arena and executive Kevin Payne. United won the MLS Cup the first two years, lost in the 1998 final and won again the following year.
In eight MLS seasons, all with United, Etcheverry won the 1998 MVP award, earned Best XI honors four times, scored 34 goals and finished with 101 assists in just 191 regular season matches. He had at least 10 assists five times, including 19 in both 1996 and 1998. Twice he won MLS goal of the year and was the 2002 All-Star Game MVP.
In his first year of eligibility, Dempsey appeared on all but one of the 48 ballots, while Boxx earned 44 votes and Solo 39. Lauren Cheney Holiday was fourth with 36.
Dempsey, a forward with Texas swagger and big-game heroics, is tied with Landon Donovan for most goals (57) in U.S. men’s national team history. He started and finished his career in MLS, and in between spent seven seasons in England with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.
Though she is the most decorated female goalkeeper in world soccer history, Solo had to wait until her third year of eligibility. Voters undoubtedly took into account off-field transgressions: an arrest, expulsion from the national team and several other controversies during a 14-year career.
She was left off almost 20 percent of this year’s ballots.
Boxx, a defensive midfielder, made 195 U.S. appearances, won three Olympic gold medals and played in each of the three professional leagues: WUSA, WPS and the NWSL.
Hamilton was among the women’s soccer pioneers in the late 1980s and early ’90s, winning a world championship in 1991. Baharmast was a FIFA and MLS referee who worked a World Cup, Olympics, Copa America and two Concacaf Gold Cups. He was also the U.S. Soccer Federation’s director of officials for 11 years.
Read more on soccer: