In eight MLS seasons, all with United, Etcheverry won the 1998 MVP award, earned Best XI honors four times, scored 34 goals and finished with 101 assists in just 191 regular season matches. He had at least 10 assists five times, including 19 in both 1996 and 1998. Twice he won MLS goal of the year and was the 2002 All-Star Game MVP.