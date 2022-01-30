What to read about the NFL playoffs

The NFL postseason continues with the conference championship games. Here’s what you need to know.

What are each team’s odds to reach the Super Bowl? Here are the most likely matchups.

“Production is a skill. Winning, however, is an art. And it took every bit of artistry and belief Kansas City had to outlast Buffalo, 42-36 in overtime.” Read Jerry Brewer on the Chiefs’ playoff run.

The NFL and its rulemaking competition committee expect to consider changes to the overtime format this offseason, particularly as it relates to postseason games.

The long ball remains one of the most effective plays in football, but defenses have forced the game’s best QBs to change their approach.

