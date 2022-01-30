The Raiders were in the process of finalizing the deals Sunday, and the person with knowledge of the deliberations said, “It’s happening.”
McDaniels has spent the past 10 seasons as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, working closely with Coach Bill Belichick over that span. McDaniels spent 18 seasons with the Patriots in all, over multiple stints with the franchise, and had a hand in six Super Bowl triumphs. He had a solid relationship with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and aided in this season’s development of rookie starter Mac Jones.
Now he is about to return to the head coaching ranks. McDaniels served as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Things didn’t go well. He had a record of 11-17 and didn’t last two full seasons. The Broncos traded quarterback Jay Cutler to the Chicago Bears when Cutler requested the move after learning that McDaniels had attempted to trade for Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel.
McDaniels intends to move on after spurning other head coaching opportunities in recent years and backing out on the Indianapolis Colts’ job four years ago. McDaniels initially accepted the job but changed his mind and opted to remain with the Patriots. The Colts hired Frank Reich instead.
McDaniels, 45, had been viewed by some observers as the successor-in-waiting to Belichick in New England. But Belichick coaches on with the Patriots, with no end to his career immediately in sight after they returned to the AFC playoffs this season in Year 2 following Brady’s departure. And now he’ll be without one of his top coaching lieutenants.
Ziegler is joining McDaniels in Vegas. He spent nine seasons in the Patriots’ scouting department, most recently as director of player personnel. The Raiders announced the hiring of Ziegler Sunday afternoon.
He and McDaniels inherit a Raiders team that went 10-7 this season and reached the AFC playoffs before suffering an opening-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Owner Mark Davis dismissed Mike Mayock as the team’s general manager following the season. Davis now opts not move on from Rich Bisaccia, the interim coach who took the Raiders to the playoffs.
Some Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr, had expressed support for Bisaccia to be given the coaching job on a more permanent basis. Bisaccia took over when Jon Gruden resigned in October following revelations that he’d used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails while employed by ESPN.