Those concerns may not have been misplaced because there were multiple reports of flights from the Bay Area to L.A. jammed with Niners fans for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Rams and a CBS report that as much as 65 percent of the crowd might be rooting for San Francisco. Even Kurt Warner, the Hall of Famer who won a Super Bowl with the Rams when they played in St. Louis, was alarmed Saturday when he arrived for his flight from Arizona to L.A.