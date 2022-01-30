Asked by Colin Jost about the report that Brady is retiring, Manning replied: “I’m not sure it’s true; I think it’s just speculation. … But if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris.’ I really think, for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily.”
Manning, who retired in 2016 after 18 NFL seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer (with Brady in attendance at the ceremony) cracked that “Emily” is a show that “has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally,” he said. “Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”
A Netflix series from the creator of “Younger” and “Sex in the City,” the show “resolves its conflicts so quickly that, by the time you realize you missed a plot point, it’s already moved onto the next,” The Post’s Sonia Rao wrote in a Season 2 review last fall. “It’s the perfect bleary-eyed watch, and not just because that helps dull the sight of Emily’s bright outfits.”
So, Peyton is right, it’s kind of like football. Manning even diagramed the “Emily” story line in Xs and Os, speaking a language Brady knows well. But he wasn’t finished in breaking down the show.
“You know what’s not sitting on the sidelines? The fashion: striped parachute pants, plaid newsboy hat, fur-trimmed cardigan and fingerless driving gloves!”
Wearing a red beret in a nod to “Emily,” he admitted that people expected him to do the “safe thing” and watch football with the NFL playoffs in full swing or focus on his “Manningcast” with brother Eli Manning.
“Watching football was the safe thing to do. That’s what everyone expected me to do, but if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself. The French have a saying — parlez-vous francais — which means: ‘You do you, girl.”
There’s always a chance that some people might believe that Manning skipped watching playoff games and truly is obsessed with “Emily.” Last summer, he explained that a classic sketch from his 2007 “SNL” hosting gig had unintended consequences when he wanted to coach his son’s team.
“Some of the parents, I think, of the other kids on the team were a little hesitant at first because the last time they really saw me ever doing any coaching was on this ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit where I was pegging 7-year-old kids in the head with footballs,” he said. “And I think parents are like, ‘Are we sure we want our kid to play on your team?’
“Like, it was Saturday Night Live! It was a spoof skit. Relax. I’m not gonna do that to your kid. Probably not.”