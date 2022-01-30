To get anywhere close, the Terps will have prove the can play defense at a high level for long stretches. They did not accomplish that during an 82-71 victory over Penn State on Sunday.
The defense was stifling in the first half to give Maryland a 48-29 lead that it never relinquished, but the effort lessened after halftime, and the Nittany Lions outscored the Terps in both the third and fourth quarters.
“Our energy and intensity, the first half, was really, really good going into halftime,” said Maryland Coach Brenda Frese, who wondered if a lack of maturity is contributing to the swings. “The biggest hurdle for this team is just consistency. Not proud or pleased of our second half. I thought we took our foot off the pedal and relaxed — and credit to Penn State.
“They know that their head coach isn’t happy,” Frese continued about her Terps. “… You can’t lose two quarters in a four-quarter game with the goals that we have.”
Penn State struggled to take care of the ball in the first half as Maryland (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten) forced 15 turnovers and scored 17 points off them. That allowed the Terps to get out in transition and score 13 fast-break points. Maryland created a 27-14 advantage after the first quarter with a 13-0 run as Chloe Bibby continued her hot shooting from Thursday’s game against Rutgers.
That swarming defense wasn’t the same in the second half, but Maryland had built a 19-point cushion and still had enough offense the keep the Nittany Lions (9-11, 3-7) from rallying. The Terps also had 21 offensive rebounds, two shy of their season high, and turned them into 20 second-chance points to keep Penn State at bay.
Diamond Miller tied for a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. She scored a season-high 24 against Penn State on Jan. 6 but had averaged 10.4 points in the five games in between.
“I think it’s just my mind-set of building confidence in myself and understanding that I can do this,” Miller said. “And I think today I moved the needle a little bit. I’d fallen off a little bit, but I got back up. So just constantly stepping forward.”
Bibby had her first double-double of the season with 17 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. Angel Reese added 16 points, Mimi Collins chipped in 14 off the bench and freshman Shyanne Sellers matched a career-high nine assists.
Makenna Marisa led Penn State with 19 points while teammate Kelly Jekot posted 16 points. Leilani Kapinus finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Nittany Lions shot 59.2 percent from the field, but the Terps took 26 more shots.
Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s game:
Collins throwback
The previously slumping Collins scored in the double-figures for the first time since Dec. 9 against Purdue. The junior forward averaged 15.2 points in her first six games, but a lineup change on top of lingering groin and toe injuries had slowed her down. She was known for hot starts last season and was back at it against Penn State with eight first-quarter points on 4-for-4 shooting.
“I’ve been dealing with some nagging injuries, but I’m going to play through it, regardless,” Collins said. “I’m not just the type to just sit for no reason. ... But yeah, it is back in the groove. I know I haven’t had a lot of elevation on my shot and my lift for jumping and everything else, for rebounding. But having the shot just go in and see it go in and having such amazing teammates — that put confidence in me.
Owusu has off game
Maryland star Ashley Owusu scored a season-low two points and was held to single digits for just the third time this season. She was 1 for 5 from the field and had four turnovers. Even on nights when her shot isn’t falling, Owusu often uses her physicality to get to the line, but she didn’t attempt a single free throw Sunday.
Taking care of business
The Terps sit in fifth place in the Big Ten standings behind Indiana, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State. They will eventually get an opportunity to make up ground as they close the regular season with four games in a row against the quartet.
Now is the time for the Terrapins to keep themselves in the hunt for the Big Ten regular season title with wins against those behind them in the standings. So far, so good, with three straight victories against Northwestern, Rutgers and now Penn State. Up next is a trip to Michigan State before home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin.
“If you’re playing one of those four teams the way we played today, it’s an ‘L,’ ” Frese said. “We have to build those habits up to play that hard defensively for 40 minutes. And that’s what separates, right now, the elite-level teams that are able to provide that kind of intensity for 40 minutes.”