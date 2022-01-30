“I’ve been dealing with some nagging injuries, but I’m going to play through it, regardless,” Collins said. “I’m not just the type to just sit for no reason. ... But yeah, it is back in the groove. I know I haven’t had a lot of elevation on my shot and my lift for jumping and everything else, for rebounding. But having the shot just go in and see it go in and having such amazing teammates — that put confidence in me.