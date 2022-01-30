On Sunday, in the chill of Hamilton, Ontario, the Canadians scored early and late to claim a 2-0 victory and hand the Americans a painful setback.
With four matches left, the United States (5-2-3) fell four points behind Canada (6-0-4) in the eight-team final round that will reward three nations with automatic berths in the World Cup late this year in Qatar. A fourth team will advance to an international playoff.
The results of the other three matches Sunday were pending, but the Americans were in danger of relinquishing second place to Mexico and allowing their four-point edge over Panama to slip to one.
They’ll host last-place Honduras on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minn., before preparing for the last window of qualifiers in late March.
Three of the Canadians’ last four games are on the road, but they’re done playing the United States and Mexico, having taken eight of a possible 12 points.
U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter made three lineup changes: Miles Robinson for Walker Zimmerman in central defense, Gyasi Zardes for Jesús Ferreira at striker and winger Brendan Aaronson for Tim Weah, who did not meet Canada’s coronavirus entry requirements. (Even if Weah had been available, Aaronson probably would’ve started for him.)
The venue and conditions were far from ideal: a hard, artificial turf with narrow dimensions (70 yards instead of 75 in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday) and a kickoff temperature of 25 degrees.
Possession was ample for the United States in the first half, but for the eighth time this qualifying cycle, it came up empty.
Filled with hunger and confidence, Canada struck early.
Matt Turner’s goal kick didn’t make it to midfield. Kamal Miller won an uncontested header. Sharp, one-touch passing unlocked the defense. Larin beat Robinson at the top of the box and, with an angled 12-yard effort, beat Turner to the far side for his 23rd international goal.
The Americans were in control most of the remainder of the half but, when they tried penetrating the box, they encountered compact Canadian resistance. In the 19th minute, Aaronson set up Christian Pulisic, whose cut inside was interrupted.
Pressure mounted but polish and efficiency were absent. Pulisic absorbed one hard challenge after another and sent a 25-yard free kick well over the crossbar.
The best U.S. chance came in the 43rd minute, when leaping goalkeeper Milan Borjan brilliantly swatted away Weston McKennie’s six-yard header off Pulisic’s corner kick.
The Americans had the same issues in the second half, failing to create clear chances despite a wealth of possession.
Berhalter turned to his bench in the 69th minute with a three-man switch. Ricardo Pepi, who figured to start one of the first two matches in this window, replaced Zardes. Jordan Morris took Aaronson’s place and Kellyn Acosta filled Tyler Adams’s spot.
A minute later, Turner got himself into trouble, spilling Jonathan David’s shot before stuffing Larin’s rebound bid from close range.
The U.S. energy level and bite grew. Berhalter added to it in the 76th minute by making his last two moves: Paul Arriola for Yunus Musah and Reggie Cannon for Sergiño Dest.
The Americans swarmed the Canadian box, despite playing a man down after Chris Richards departed with an injury and no substitutions remained. Arriola’s spectacular bicycle kick in the box streaked wide in the 87th minute.
In stoppage time, Samuel Adekugbe’s assertive run dissected the United States and beat Turner from beyond the top of the box, setting up wild celebrations at Tim Hortons Field.
Notes: Besides Weah, who will rejoin the team in Minnesota, 17-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina and midfielder Sebastian Lletget were not included on the 23-man game-day roster. ... Defender Brooks Lennon (ankle injury) left camp. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back) remains unavailable.