The Mustangs are replaced at the top by another program somewhat unfamiliar with that perch: Archbishop Spalding. The Cavaliers, Anne Arundel contenders in the talent-heavy Baltimore Catholic League, have shown an ability to keep up with this area’s best. Now, they’ll have a chance to prove they deserve to be the top-ranked program in a region where anybody can lose on a given night.
On the subject of losses, just three programs in these rankings remain without one: Hayfield, Churchill and Patriot. Hayfield continues to impress with blowout victories, while Churchill has gotten it done in front of limited-capacity or empty crowds. Patriot, meanwhile, earned three road victories last week and is off to the best start in program history.
1. Archbishop Spalding (17-3) Last ranked: 2
The Cavaliers have dropped just two local games this winter — against No. 2 Paul VI in early December, and to St. Frances on a buzzer-beater on Jan. 21.
2. Paul VI (16-3) LR: 3
After beating Good Counsel early in the week, the Panthers had a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 3 Gonzaga postponed twice.
3. Gonzaga (11-3) LR: 4
The Eagles played just one game last week and picked up a conference win over Bishop Ireton.
4. Bishop McNamara (12-1) LR: 1
The Mustangs had a large target on their backs because of the No. 1 ranking, and DeMatha handed them their first loss of the season.
5. Sidwell Friends (17-1) LR: 5
The Quakers had a four-win week, picking up three conference victories and beating Douglass.
6. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (11-2) LR: 6
The Saints blew out Landon and St. Albans last week.
7. DeMatha (12-4) LR: 10
The Stags have won six straight, most recently beating No. 4 McNamara and St. John’s.
8. Hayfield (16-0) LR: 9
The Hawks keep posting convincing wins, beating Annandale and Jefferson by large margins last week.
9. National Christian (19-5) LR: 7
The Eagles suffered their first conference loss of the year against Springdale Prep but bounced back with three late-week victories.
10. Wilson (19-4) LR: 11
The Tigers won two D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association games by 40-plus points last week.
11. Bishop O’Connell (11-7) LR: 8
The Knights dropped a close one to St. John’s.
12. Churchill (11-0) LR: 14
The Bulldogs had just one game last week, a win over Whitman.
13. Patriot (15-0) LR: 17
The Pioneers capped a three-win week with an impressive road win over Champe.
14. Archbishop Carroll (9-5) LR: 12
The Lions split a pair of WCAC games, losing to St. John’s but beating Good Counsel.
15. St. Andrew’s (11-4)
The Lions have established themselves as a team to beat in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, earning big wins over Flint Hill and Maret.
16. Episcopal (12-4) LR: 15
The Maroon had an up-and-down week, beating Georgetown Prep on the road before falling to Bullis at home.
17. North Point (7-1) LR: 13
The Eagles suffered their first loss of the year, falling to Westlake.
18. South Lakes (14-2) LR: NR
The Seahawks rejoin the rankings after wins over Centreville and Oakton.
19. Fairfax Christian (14-4) LR: 20
The Cardinals dropped a one-point heartbreaker to No. 10 National Christian.
20. McKinley Tech (17-5) LR: NR
The Trainers have fared well against a tough schedule this winter and have recently put together an eight-game win streak.
Dropped out: No. 16 Georgetown Prep, No. 18 Wise, No. 19 Good Counsel.
On the bubble: Bowie, Madison, Potomac Falls, Westlake.