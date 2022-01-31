Another week, another reminder of how topsy-turvy this boys’ basketball season has become.

Just a few days after taking over the No. 1 spot in these rankings, Bishop McNamara traveled to DeMatha and was handed a 27-point loss. The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference has been wildly unpredictable this year, and that uncertainty has set the tone for the rest of the area.

The Mustangs are replaced at the top by another program somewhat unfamiliar with that perch: Archbishop Spalding. The Cavaliers, Anne Arundel contenders in the talent-heavy Baltimore Catholic League, have shown an ability to keep up with this area’s best. Now, they’ll have a chance to prove they deserve to be the top-ranked program in a region where anybody can lose on a given night.

On the subject of losses, just three programs in these rankings remain without one: Hayfield, Churchill and Patriot. Hayfield continues to impress with blowout victories, while Churchill has gotten it done in front of limited-capacity or empty crowds. Patriot, meanwhile, earned three road victories last week and is off to the best start in program history.

1. Archbishop Spalding (17-3) Last ranked: 2

The Cavaliers have dropped just two local games this winter — against No. 2 Paul VI in early December, and to St. Frances on a buzzer-beater on Jan. 21.

2. Paul VI (16-3) LR: 3

After beating Good Counsel early in the week, the Panthers had a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 3 Gonzaga postponed twice.

3. Gonzaga (11-3) LR: 4

The Eagles played just one game last week and picked up a conference win over Bishop Ireton.

4. Bishop McNamara (12-1) LR: 1

The Mustangs had a large target on their backs because of the No. 1 ranking, and DeMatha handed them their first loss of the season.

5. Sidwell Friends (17-1) LR: 5

The Quakers had a four-win week, picking up three conference victories and beating Douglass.

6. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (11-2) LR: 6

The Saints blew out Landon and St. Albans last week.

7. DeMatha (12-4) LR: 10

The Stags have won six straight, most recently beating No. 4 McNamara and St. John’s.

8. Hayfield (16-0) LR: 9

The Hawks keep posting convincing wins, beating Annandale and Jefferson by large margins last week.

9. National Christian (19-5) LR: 7

The Eagles suffered their first conference loss of the year against Springdale Prep but bounced back with three late-week victories.

10. Wilson (19-4) LR: 11

The Tigers won two D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association games by 40-plus points last week.

11. Bishop O’Connell (11-7) LR: 8

The Knights dropped a close one to St. John’s.

12. Churchill (11-0) LR: 14

The Bulldogs had just one game last week, a win over Whitman.

13. Patriot (15-0) LR: 17

The Pioneers capped a three-win week with an impressive road win over Champe.

14. Archbishop Carroll (9-5) LR: 12

The Lions split a pair of WCAC games, losing to St. John’s but beating Good Counsel.

15. St. Andrew’s (11-4)

The Lions have established themselves as a team to beat in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, earning big wins over Flint Hill and Maret.

16. Episcopal (12-4) LR: 15

The Maroon had an up-and-down week, beating Georgetown Prep on the road before falling to Bullis at home.

17. North Point (7-1) LR: 13

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the year, falling to Westlake.

18. South Lakes (14-2) LR: NR

The Seahawks rejoin the rankings after wins over Centreville and Oakton.

19. Fairfax Christian (14-4) LR: 20

The Cardinals dropped a one-point heartbreaker to No. 10 National Christian.

20. McKinley Tech (17-5) LR: NR

The Trainers have fared well against a tough schedule this winter and have recently put together an eight-game win streak.

Dropped out: No. 16 Georgetown Prep, No. 18 Wise, No. 19 Good Counsel.

On the bubble: Bowie, Madison, Potomac Falls, Westlake.