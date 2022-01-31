Beal has been part of the roster-wide struggles recently as he has scored 23.2 points per game this season, his lowest average since 2017-18. His 45.1 percent shooting from the floor is his lowest since 2015-16, and his three-point percentage (.300) is the lowest of his career. The Wizards have lost five straight and six of their last seven heading into a back-to-back against the defending champion Bucks and a 76ers team that’s in third place in the Eastern Conference.