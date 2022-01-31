When Boomer Esiason’s turn came to provide some insight on the first two quarters, he was forced to admit with a smile, “I have no idea what you just said. I can’t hear a thing.”
While viewers could not see Hayes, who was performing from an elevated perch at one end of the stadium, they could scarcely miss a large array of speakers positioned right behind CBS’s portable studio desk. That appeared to represent a lack of communication between producers of the two halftime shows, and the result was a near-impossible task for the veteran analysts to communicate their thoughts.
Eventually, host James Brown was left to joke that he was going to have to resort to sign language. Burleson gamely tried to play along with a few dance moves and this declaration: “It’s a party here in K.C., baby!”
The Cincinnati Bengals spoiled the party for most at Arrowhead by staging a comeback from an 18-point first-half deficit and winning, 27-24, in overtime to reach the Super Bowl. By then, Hayes had taken to social media to lightheartedly thank CBS for unexpectedly showcasing him to its national audience.
“As a massive sports fan I was so jacked to perform halftime at the game, I just couldn’t wait to get in the stadium,” Hayes said to the Associated Press. “We didn’t think our performance would be broadcast — so to see what’s happened, I mean, you can’t make this up! I guess we made broadcast after all!
“Sorry guys, next time we won’t turn it up to 11!”
Given some time in the subsequent NFC championship game to avert a similar fate, Fox Sports still couldn’t quite minimize the sound of a Chainsmokers performance. That forced Jimmy Johnson and Co. to do some shouting to be heard, but their plight wasn’t quite as dire, or amusing, as that of their CBS counterparts.
Esiason himself later showed he saw the humor in the situation, posting several crying-with-laughter emoji while sharing a tweet that likened the halftime show to a “Family Guy” clip in which a mobster has to shout over a nearby trumpet player. Simms added a winking emoji to his tweet of a “Please be quiet, I’m talking now” GIF.
The Bengals moved on to a Super Bowl showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC crown. The Super Bowl is set to be televised by NBC, which presumably will not try to have its analysts talk — or yell — over a halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.