“Sometimes players say they don’t want to go there [to the All-Star Game], but in the back of their heart they kind of believe they’re ready,” Kuznetsov said. “If they are having a good season, they want to get credit for that. I’m happy that I’m going there.”
Kuznetsov replaced injured New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox for his second career all-star nod. Through Washington’s plethora of injuries and absences this season, Kuznetsov has been an anchor with 13 goals and 30 assists.
“I believe it is going to be a good couple days, get to know some people and be around some good players,” Kuznetsov said.
The All-Star Game is Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, with the skills competition scheduled for Friday night. Kuznetsov will join Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin, who is captain of the Metropolitan Division team.
Ovechkin, a 12-time all-star who has played in the game seven times, was voted in earlier this month.
Kuznetsov joked Monday that it was a “bad thing” he would be at All-Star Weekend with Ovechkin.
“I was hoping to stay away from [Ovechkin] for a couple days, but we got to be on the plane together,” Kuznetsov said. “I hope those [all-star] coaches don’t like our connection and they are going to separate us. I do my best to get separation from him.”
Kuznetsov’s first All-Star Game was in 2016, when he was named the replacement for Ovechkin, who decided not to attend. At the time of the 2016 all-star break, Kuznetsov led the Capitals in scoring.
Now six years later, Kuznetsov is coming off an up-and-down season with questions about his discipline and commitment, but his performance this season has impressed many.
“It’s nice when you get to see someone put in the work and be rewarded for it,” teammate Tom Wilson said. “A lot of the time, things might not be fair or whatever, but in this case I think he put his head down and he worked and he is one of our best players.
“He is largely responsible for where we are at right now with our team. He is being recognized for it. As a teammate you are happy to see that he is deserving.”
While Kuznetsov is excited to go to Las Vegas, on Monday he said he was more focused on the Capitals’ upcoming back-to-back games. Washington plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night then faces Edmonton at home on Wednesday.
“Those are pretty good couple games, and I’ve been looking forward to those couple games more than the All-Star Game for now,” Kuznetsov said. “That is something I am really, really looking forward to.”
Oshie out through all-star break
Winger T.J. Oshie is not expected to play before the all-star break, Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Monday.
Oshie suffered an upper-body injury during Washington’s game against the New York Islanders on Jan. 15. He is on injured reserve and is week-to-week. He has only skated with the team one time since the injury.
Oshie has only played in 18 games this season and has five goals and eight assists.